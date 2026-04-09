Ryabkin Reassigned To Chicago (AHL)

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes reassigned prospect Ivan Ryabkin to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL) from the Charlottetown Islanders of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) on Thursday.

A second-round selection in the 2025 NHL Draft, the 18-year-old forward skated in 25 games with the Wolves to start his season before being reassigned to Charlottetown on Jan. 5. During his first stint in Chicago, he registered two goals and five assists for a total of seven points, and also added 56 penalty minutes.

"We wanted Ivan to get a taste of the pro game, and he performed well competing against older, stronger players as an 18-year-old in the AHL," Canes General Manager Eric Tulsky told Hurricanes.com before the reassignment. "Completing his season in Charlottetown gives him an opportunity to take what he’s learned and play a bigger role to continue to develop his offensive game."

Ryabkin indeed had a bigger role, contributing in a massive way at five-on-five and pitching in on the power play. In total, he had 13 goals and 29 assists for a total of 42 points in 20 games with the Islanders.

Charlottetown's postseason run came to an end earlier this week, as the Islanders fell to the Quebec Remparts in Game 7 of their first-round series.

Ryabkin now returns to the Wolves ahead of their playoff run, having already punched their ticket to the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs.