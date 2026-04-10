Recap: Canes Blitz Blackhawks In Chicago

CHICAGO - Navigating seven key absences from their lineup, the Carolina Hurricanes rolled past the Chicago Blackhawks 7-2 at United Center on Thursday.
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With four reinforcements from the AHL welcomed into the fold, the new-look Canes were ready to go from puck drop as Sean Walker ripped a wrist shot past Spencer Knight to give his team the lead just 19 seconds in.
After Chicago tied the game near the midway point of the period, Logan Stankoven took over with back-to-back goals on either side of the first intermission to make it 3-1 Canes. His first, a spectacular solo effort to force a turnover and find the top corner of the net, restored Carolina's momentum heading into the break. Just under seven minutes of game time later, the 23-year-old had two as Taylor Hall's shot ricocheted to him at the side of the net for a tap-in tally.
The Hurricanes continued to push as the middle frame wound down, ultimately potting their fourth of the night when Mark Jankowski deflected an Alexander Nikishin laser past Knight at 14:50. The same story ensued in the third period, with K'Andre Miller burying a William Carrier feed in the high slot.
Anton Frondell's second of the contest brought the Blackhawks back within three just 22 seconds after Miller's strike, but Hall and Jankowski snuffed out any comeback hopes with two daggers off the rush to wrap up the win for Carolina.
Between the pipes, Frederik Andersen was steady with 23 saves on 25 shots for his 15th win of the year.