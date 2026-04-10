Recap: Canes Blitz Blackhawks In Chicago

11 skaters find the scoresheet; Andersen stops 23 shots

RECAP

© Bill Smith/NHLI via Getty Images

By Peter Dewar & Walt Ruff
Hurricanes.com

CHICAGO - Navigating seven key absences from their lineup, the Carolina Hurricanes rolled past the Chicago Blackhawks 7-2 at United Center on Thursday.

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With four reinforcements from the AHL welcomed into the fold, the new-look Canes were ready to go from puck drop as Sean Walker ripped a wrist shot past Spencer Knight to give his team the lead just 19 seconds in.

After Chicago tied the game near the midway point of the period, Logan Stankoven took over with back-to-back goals on either side of the first intermission to make it 3-1 Canes. His first, a spectacular solo effort to force a turnover and find the top corner of the net, restored Carolina's momentum heading into the break. Just under seven minutes of game time later, the 23-year-old had two as Taylor Hall's shot ricocheted to him at the side of the net for a tap-in tally.

The Hurricanes continued to push as the middle frame wound down, ultimately potting their fourth of the night when Mark Jankowski deflected an Alexander Nikishin laser past Knight at 14:50. The same story ensued in the third period, with K'Andre Miller burying a William Carrier feed in the high slot.

Anton Frondell's second of the contest brought the Blackhawks back within three just 22 seconds after Miller's strike, but Hall and Jankowski snuffed out any comeback hopes with two daggers off the rush to wrap up the win for Carolina.

Between the pipes, Frederik Andersen was steady with 23 saves on 25 shots for his 15th win of the year.

CAR at CHI | Recap

Stats & Standouts

  • Logan Stankoven's two tallies lifted him beyond the 20-goal plateau for the first time in his career and marked his sixth and seventh goals in the last six games. Posting an assist as well, Stankoven bagged his fourth career three-point night.
  • Carolina now boasts six 20-goal scorers this season, tying the most the team has had in one season since relocation (2005-06, 2006-07). That total also matches Utah, Vegas and Colorado for the most among NHL clubs this season.
  • Mark Jankowski collected two goals in a game for the first time this season, reaching double-digit tallies for the second straight year after not doing so in any of his five prior campaigns.
  • Taylor Hall lit the lamp for the third straight game and added an assist for his second consecutive multi-poitn effort. Hall now has points in five straight outings (3G, 5A).
  • Sean Walker extended his point streak to four games with the game's first goal, tying the second-longest run of his career behind a five-game stretch earlier this season. 
  • Walker's goal was the fastest to start a game by a Hurricanes defenseman since Jalen Chatfield on March 10, 2024 (0:17). 
  • William Carrier recorded his first career three-point game with a trio of helpers on Thursday, simultaneously posting his first multi-point performance as a Hurricane.
  • K'Andre Miller scored for the second straight game and now has points in four of his last five (2G, 3A).
  • Nicolas Deslauriers found the scoresheet for the first time as a Hurricane with an assist in his fourth game with the club.
  • Skyler Brind'Amour and Josiah Slavin each skated in their first NHL games of the season after being recalled yesterday. For Slavin, it was his first NHL contest since 2021-22, when he played for the Blackhawks.

They Said It...

Rod Brind’Amour giving his thoughts on the win...

“Well, it was a great start, right? You score on the first shift, I think it just kind of set the tone. It's always better to play ahead, and then we didn't have too many lapses in the game. I thought we played a solid road game. Obviously, [we] had some big plays by Stank. Actually, Will Carrier made some really nice offensive plays, and Janks finishing on some goals. Overall, everybody had their hand in it."

Mark Jankowski sharing his viewpoint...

"It was awesome. Everyone was contributing... It was a lot of fun out there. Up and down the lineup, everyone played a role and did their part. It was a big team win."

Rod Brind'Amour on getting the job done with a few callups and different personnel...

"You have to know your people, and they fit perfectly. They know how to play, and they know how we play. We're not replacing the guys we had out, but it helps when you have guys that know what they're doing... I think they did a great job. It's not the easiest thing to throw all of them in, but I thought they did a great job. We used them everywhere. There was no 'uh oh, they're on the ice.' Kudos to those guys."

Logan Stankoven after joining the 20-goal club for the first time in his career...

“It’s awesome. It’s what you dream of as a kid. [It’s taken] a lot of work, for sure, and I know it’s far from over. I’m going to keep getting better every game… I think I’m far from a finished product, and I just want to be the best version of myself I can.”

Mark Jankowski describing Will Carrier's first career three-helper night...

"He was having a good time. Skilled playmaker. Anyone in this league, when they have time to make plays like that, they can do it. And Will, especially, had a really good night. Three assists and three really nice assists. All good, crisp passes, making plays at the blue line, etc. It was fun to watch."

William Carrier discussing Mark Jankowski's multi-goal game...

“I mean, he scored four against me when I was in Vegas. So he can score goals, I know that. Whenever I’m out there, I try to find him. He’s got a deadly shot. Obviously, he plays with more of the grinders out there, but he can score for sure.”

Mark Jankowski speaks on tonight's 7-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

William Carrier speaks on tonight's 7-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Logan Stankoven speaks on tonight's 7-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Rod Brind'Amour speaks on tonight's 7-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

What's Next?

The Canes will fly to Utah post-game and are scheduled to practice on Friday. They'll return to game action on Saturday against the Mammoth.

Next Game: Saturday, April 11 at Utah | 5:00 p.m. ET | FDSNSO
Next Home Game: Round 1, Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs | TIME TBD | TV TBD | Tickets | Parking

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