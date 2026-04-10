Recap: Canes Blitz Blackhawks In Chicago

They Said It...

Rod Brind’Amour giving his thoughts on the win...

“Well, it was a great start, right? You score on the first shift, I think it just kind of set the tone. It's always better to play ahead, and then we didn't have too many lapses in the game. I thought we played a solid road game. Obviously, [we] had some big plays by Stank. Actually, Will Carrier made some really nice offensive plays, and Janks finishing on some goals. Overall, everybody had their hand in it."

Mark Jankowski sharing his viewpoint...

"It was awesome. Everyone was contributing... It was a lot of fun out there. Up and down the lineup, everyone played a role and did their part. It was a big team win."

Rod Brind'Amour on getting the job done with a few callups and different personnel...

"You have to know your people, and they fit perfectly. They know how to play, and they know how we play. We're not replacing the guys we had out, but it helps when you have guys that know what they're doing... I think they did a great job. It's not the easiest thing to throw all of them in, but I thought they did a great job. We used them everywhere. There was no 'uh oh, they're on the ice.' Kudos to those guys."

Logan Stankoven after joining the 20-goal club for the first time in his career...

“It’s awesome. It’s what you dream of as a kid. [It’s taken] a lot of work, for sure, and I know it’s far from over. I’m going to keep getting better every game… I think I’m far from a finished product, and I just want to be the best version of myself I can.”

Mark Jankowski describing Will Carrier's first career three-helper night...

"He was having a good time. Skilled playmaker. Anyone in this league, when they have time to make plays like that, they can do it. And Will, especially, had a really good night. Three assists and three really nice assists. All good, crisp passes, making plays at the blue line, etc. It was fun to watch."

William Carrier discussing Mark Jankowski's multi-goal game...

“I mean, he scored four against me when I was in Vegas. So he can score goals, I know that. Whenever I’m out there, I try to find him. He’s got a deadly shot. Obviously, he plays with more of the grinders out there, but he can score for sure.”