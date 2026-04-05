Projected Lineup: April 5 at Ottawa

OTTAWA, Ont. - Goaltender Frederik Andersen is expected to be in net for the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday when they face the Ottawa Senators.

Looking to earn the same result that his goaltending partner Brandon Bussi did last night, Andersen should be well rested and ready to go after having to make just nine saves in his most recent outing. Picking up the win over Columbus on Thursday, it was his seventh win in 10 starts since the Winter Olympics.

In front of Andersen, the Canes are not expected to make any changes as they try to clinch a fourth division title in six years. The group can do so if they get at least one point today, OR with any result in the Penguins-Panthers game other than a Penguins regulation win.

Sebastian Aho enters with points in five straight games and Seth Jarvis will look to continue his scoring touch, netting his 31st and 32nd goals of the season in last night's victory over the New York Islanders at Lenovo Center.

---

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis

Hall - Stankoven - Blake

Ehlers - Staal - Martinook

Carrier - Jankowski - Robinson

Defense

Slavin - Chatfield

Miller - Walker

Gostisbehere - Nikishin

Starting Goaltender

Andersen

---

Injuries

Pyotr Kochetkov (Hip Surgery | No Timetable, Resumed Skating On Apr. 4)

Scratches

Nicolas Deslauriers

Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Mike Reilly

---

PP1: Aho, Ehlers (Staal), Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Hall, Jankowski, and Stankoven with Nikishin

Jordan Staal has been taking the faceoffs with the first power play unit. If he wins it, he'll stay on the ice. When the puck comes out of the zone, he jumps off, and Nikolaj Ehlers jumps on.