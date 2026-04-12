Recap: Canes 'Grind' Out Win In Utah

Staal, Svechnikov net milestone markers; Andersen stops 26 for second straight win

RECAP

© Eli Rehmer/NHLI via Getty Images

By Peter Dewar & Walt Ruff
Hurricanes.com

SALT LAKE CITY - The Carolina Hurricanes picked up a third consecutive victory on Saturday, knocking off the Utah Mammoth 4-1 at Delta Center.

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One of seven regulars who missed Thursday's win in Chicago, Andrei Svechnikov marked his return to the lineup with a bang. Opening the scoring at 4:24 of the first, the 26-year-old potted a power-play rebound for a quick Canes lead. That advantage swelled to two later in the frame when Jordan Staal found the top corner after a slick setup from Nikolaj Ehlers behind the net.

Following a scoreless second-period stalemate, Utah fired back in the final frame. cutting the Canes' lead in half on the man advantage with more than 17 minutes remaining. Navigating additional penalty trouble, Carolina bagged a big insurance marker as the contest entered its last five minutes, as Sebastian Aho tipped home a Shayne Gostisbehere bid to restore the two-goal advantage.

Utah mounted another late push, but Sean Walker's empty-netter cemented Carolina's victory in the final minute.

Between the pipes, Frederik Andersen turned in a solid 26-save showing as he notched his second win in three days.

CAR at UTA | Recap

Stats & Standouts

  • Andrei Svechnikov tallied his career-best 31st goal of the season and breached the 70-point plateau for the first time in his eight-year NHL tenure. Svechnikov has now scored in six of his last seven games played, including each of the last three.
  • Jordan Staal posted his 20th goal of the campaign, reaching that benchmark for the sixth time in his career and the first since 2015-16. Adding an assist, the Canes' captain matched his point production from last season (36).
  • With Staal's strike, the Hurricanes boast seven different 20-goal scorers this season — the most in any year since relocation, and the second-most in a season in franchise history (8 in 1986-87 as HFD).
  • Sebastian Aho scored to collect his 711th career point, matching Mikko Koivu for the seventh-most by a Finnish player in NHL history.
  • Sean Walker extended his point streak to five games, matching his career best achieved earlier this season.
  • Nikolaj Ehlers, Shayne Gostisbehere and Jordan Martinook each put up two assists in Saturday's victory.
  • For a second straight game, Carolina had seven players out for undisclosed reasons. Jackson Blake, William Carrier, Jalen Chatfield, Taylor Hall, Mark Jankowski, K'Andre Miller, and Logan Stankoven did not dress.

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour giving his assessment of the victory...

"It wasn't one of our better games, that's for sure, but when you look at what we're missing in the lineup, that's to be expected. In the third period, we increased our effort level. It wasn't a pretty game, but when you look at the little things, like Jordo winning all the faceoffs, getting a big goal by Fishy, and then Freddie made some big saves. That's the game, the goalie made some saves for us, and we were able to sneak out of here without a win."

Jordan Staal following the win…

“I thought it was a good effort. There was a little lull in our game in the second [period], and Freddie came up big. He made some big saves throughout the whole game, but he was really good in the second to keep (Utah) at bay. The boys grinded in the third. I thought we had a good, solid, third period and had some big kills…”

Frederik Andersen sharing his thoughts on the performance...

"Everyone just came ready to play. Some new guys got some opportunities to show what they've got, and I thought they've done really well. It's been fun to see. Guys coming in and out of the lineup can sometimes be a little tricky, but I think we handled it well. Throughout the game, there were a lot of big plays being made, obviously getting the lead pretty quickly, and special teams was pretty good."

Frederik Andersen on where he feels his game is at, after making a second consecutive start...

“I just like to feel like I’m moving well. That’s the key, feeling like you’re in the right positions at the right time. Obviously, you’re never going to be perfect, but as much as possible, just try to react and not get too robotic. That’s the other thing — sometimes you can feel like you want to do everything perfect, and that slows you down a little bit. So just kind of be in the moment and enjoy the game too.”

Jordan Staal on earning a second win in as many games with key players out of the lineup…

“All the way through the organization. You need depth everywhere. The guys that have come up played great and stepped in in their own way and helped us win games. It’s been good, some key guys [are] getting rest for the final push here, and this is a great experience for (the guys who have come up).

Jordan Staal discussing Andrei Svechnikov setting a new career high in points…

“He’s been steady all year long… For the most part, he’s just been on the puck, tenacious, physical, strong, and the player we know he can be. It’s shown all year long. He’s just been a lot steadier, and it’s good to see him rewarded.”

Jordan Staal on joining the 20-goal club for the first time in 10 seasons…

“It’s nice. Obviously, I’m not known for my offensive skills, but I always want to chip in that way and it’s always nice to score goals. Fly was looking for me in the first [period], I could’ve had three or four and was able to get one there. It always feels good. I’ll take it.”

Rod Brind’Amour touching on Jordan Staal hitting 20 goals…

"It’s huge. Everyone’s all about numbers, but hopefully it brings light to what kind of player he is. We talk about the Selke Award, just look at his game tonight. Just look at that game tonight and tell me how that’s not a guy who should be winning that this year.”

What's Next?

The Canes will fly back east post-game and have an off day on Sunday in Philadelphia. They'll take on the Flyers on Monday, opening a back-to-back set to close out their regular season schedule.

Next Game: Monday, April 13 at Philadelphia | 7:00 p.m. ET | FDSNSO
Next Home Game: Round 1, Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs | TIME TBD | TV TBD | Tickets | Parking

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