Recap: Canes 'Grind' Out Win In Utah

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour giving his assessment of the victory...

"It wasn't one of our better games, that's for sure, but when you look at what we're missing in the lineup, that's to be expected. In the third period, we increased our effort level. It wasn't a pretty game, but when you look at the little things, like Jordo winning all the faceoffs, getting a big goal by Fishy, and then Freddie made some big saves. That's the game, the goalie made some saves for us, and we were able to sneak out of here without a win."

Jordan Staal following the win…

“I thought it was a good effort. There was a little lull in our game in the second [period], and Freddie came up big. He made some big saves throughout the whole game, but he was really good in the second to keep (Utah) at bay. The boys grinded in the third. I thought we had a good, solid, third period and had some big kills…”

Frederik Andersen sharing his thoughts on the performance...

"Everyone just came ready to play. Some new guys got some opportunities to show what they've got, and I thought they've done really well. It's been fun to see. Guys coming in and out of the lineup can sometimes be a little tricky, but I think we handled it well. Throughout the game, there were a lot of big plays being made, obviously getting the lead pretty quickly, and special teams was pretty good."

Frederik Andersen on where he feels his game is at, after making a second consecutive start...

“I just like to feel like I’m moving well. That’s the key, feeling like you’re in the right positions at the right time. Obviously, you’re never going to be perfect, but as much as possible, just try to react and not get too robotic. That’s the other thing — sometimes you can feel like you want to do everything perfect, and that slows you down a little bit. So just kind of be in the moment and enjoy the game too.”

Jordan Staal on earning a second win in as many games with key players out of the lineup…

“All the way through the organization. You need depth everywhere. The guys that have come up played great and stepped in in their own way and helped us win games. It’s been good, some key guys [are] getting rest for the final push here, and this is a great experience for (the guys who have come up).

Jordan Staal discussing Andrei Svechnikov setting a new career high in points…

“He’s been steady all year long… For the most part, he’s just been on the puck, tenacious, physical, strong, and the player we know he can be. It’s shown all year long. He’s just been a lot steadier, and it’s good to see him rewarded.”

Jordan Staal on joining the 20-goal club for the first time in 10 seasons…

“It’s nice. Obviously, I’m not known for my offensive skills, but I always want to chip in that way and it’s always nice to score goals. Fly was looking for me in the first [period], I could’ve had three or four and was able to get one there. It always feels good. I’ll take it.”

Rod Brind’Amour touching on Jordan Staal hitting 20 goals…

"It’s huge. Everyone’s all about numbers, but hopefully it brings light to what kind of player he is. We talk about the Selke Award, just look at his game tonight. Just look at that game tonight and tell me how that’s not a guy who should be winning that this year.”