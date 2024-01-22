Mistakes Prove Costly In Loss To Minnesota

A Fast But Unfulfilling Start...

Although the afternoon began with some tough news for the Canes, that being that they'd be without forward Andrei Svechnikov (upper-body injury) for the affair, the group showed no signs of difficulty without him early on.

Peppering Minnesota netminder Filip Gustavsson with chance after chance, Carolina claimed the first six shots on goal of the evening and eventually went on to outshoot the Wild 18-3 over the course of the first 20 minutes.

Two of those 18 shots came off the tape of Martin Necas, who picked up right where he left off on Friday to give up his team the first lead of the day.

Recording multiple points and six shots on goal in the team's 4-2 win over the Red Wings, #88 piped home his 11th goal of the season after a slick pass from Stefan Noesen and a soccer-style play from Dmitry Orlov.

Coming with just 5:58 to go in the frame, the structured start and early lead provided plenty for Canes fans to feel good about.

Unfortunately, the advantage didn't make it back to the locker room though.

With 2:17 on the clock, Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov redirected a drive from the point past Antti Raanta, knotting the score at 1-1.