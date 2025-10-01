Hurricanes' Valuation Jumps Nearly $1B Ahead Of 2025-26 Season

RALEIGH, N.C. - To say the last few years have been transformative for the Carolina Hurricanes would be an understatement.

With seven straight appearances in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, fan support has continued to rise with the on-ice success, and the organization now touts a streak of 117 regular-season and postseason sellouts.

Just a year removed from a new arena naming rights agreement with Lenovo, upgrades to make the building better than ever are underway. Outside the building, a $1 billion mixed-use development project looms.

All in all, it's a great time for the Canes. Sportico confirmed as much in their annual franchise valuation rankings this week.

Up a whopping 49% from last year's number, the second-largest growth among all clubs, the team is now listed at a valuation of $1.92 billion dollars. Moving up 10 spots from last year, the franchise sits 15th out of 32.

When Tom Dundon became the majority owner in January 2018, Forbes' latest ranking had the team valued at $230 million - dead last in the NHL.

Oh, how far things have come.