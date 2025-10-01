Hurricanes' Valuation Jumps Nearly $1B Ahead Of 2025-26 Season

Team's value has increased over eight times from when Tom Dundon became majority owner

10.1.25 Sportico

© Josh Lavallee / Carolina Hurricanes

By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - To say the last few years have been transformative for the Carolina Hurricanes would be an understatement.

With seven straight appearances in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, fan support has continued to rise with the on-ice success, and the organization now touts a streak of 117 regular-season and postseason sellouts.

Just a year removed from a new arena naming rights agreement with Lenovo, upgrades to make the building better than ever are underway. Outside the building, a $1 billion mixed-use development project looms.

All in all, it's a great time for the Canes. Sportico confirmed as much in their annual franchise valuation rankings this week.

Up a whopping 49% from last year's number, the second-largest growth among all clubs, the team is now listed at a valuation of $1.92 billion dollars. Moving up 10 spots from last year, the franchise sits 15th out of 32.

When Tom Dundon became the majority owner in January 2018, Forbes' latest ranking had the team valued at $230 million - dead last in the NHL.

Oh, how far things have come.

renderings_0001_LenovoLegendClub
renderings_0002_Signature Buker Suite
renderings_0000_Corner Signature Buker Suite
renderings_0003_300 Level Rendering 4
renderings_0005_300 Level Rendering 1
renderings_0004_300 Level Rendering 3
renderings_0006_300 Level Rendering 2
/

Gallery: Lenovo Center Renovation Update - Mar 4

Lenovo Legend Club, Bunker Suites, 300-level View Bar imagery revealed

News Feed

Tyson Jost Claimed Off Waivers By Nashville

Jarvis Set To Star In Amazon's FACEOFF: Inside The NHL

FanDuel Sports Network Slated To Televise And Stream 72 Carolina Hurricanes Games

Quotebook: Brind'Amour Talks Roster Cuts, Final Days Of Camp

Canes Trim Roster To 26 Players

Recap: Canes Fight To Force OT In Florida

Canes To Assign Five Players To Chicago Wolves

Preseason Preview: September 29 at Florida

Recap: Nadeau Nets Two As Canes Top Preds

Canes Assign Miftakhov, Khazheyev To Chicago Wolves

Preseason Preview: September 28 vs. Nashville

What's In A Number?

Recap: Canes Claw Back, But Come Up Short In Tampa

Preseason Preview: September 26 at Tampa Bay

One Week Into Canes Training Camp

Recap: Late Surge Lifts Cats Past Canes

Preseason Preview: September 24 vs. Florida

Recap: Canes Quieted By Bolts In Preseason Opener