Canes Release Lenovo Center Renovation Update

RALEIGH, N.C. - Brian Fork, Chief Executive Officer of Hurricanes Holdings, LLC, today released an update regarding renovations to the Lenovo Center for the 2025-26 season, including imagery of the Lenovo Legend Club, the new arena-level bunker suites, and the 300-level view bar.

“We are thrilled to be able to give our fans and partners a look at how these new spaces will look,” said Fork. “As we begin construction on the arena renovation this week, we’re grateful to have partners in the Centennial Authority and NC State who are determined to make the Lenovo Center the premiere sports and entertainment venue in our region – a jewel that our fans and everyone in the Triangle can be proud of.”

The first phase of Lenovo Center upgrades focuses on the arena level and the 300 level of the building. At ice level, the renovations are highlighted by the addition of the Lenovo Legend Club – a luxurious space below the South stands that will feature the arena’s most premium food and beverage offerings in a plush entertainment setting. Access to the Lenovo Legend Club will include all-you-can-eat food stations and a full-service bar and will be exclusive to fans with seats in the first and second rows off the ice, as well as rows C through E sections 101, 128, 127, 126, 125 and 122 on the South end, as well as bunker suite ticket holders.

Adjacent to the club will be a limited number of bunker suites – the new standard for premium hospitality at the Lenovo Center. Offering an opportunity to entertain clients and families in private lounges just steps from the ice, bunker suites combine the luxury of a traditional premium suite with seats a few rows off the glass. The suites will feature oversized monitors that display an exclusive feed from 8k cameras with a live look at what is happening on the ice at all times. Because the suites do not have a direct view of the ice, bunker ticket holders will have seats in the first few rows of the lower bowl around the corner from their suites, as well as access to the Lenovo Legend Club.

The 300 level of Lenovo Center will see its first significant changes since the arena opened in 1999, highlighted by the state-of-the-art View Bar. A food and beverage gathering space with a direct view of the ice, the view bar will replace seating sections 317-319 and be open to all fans. In addition to the view bar, a new grab-and-go concession space will enhance options for 300-level seat holders, and all restrooms will receive a complete refresh.

Images of the renderings can be found below.