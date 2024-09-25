Franchise Player? All-Star? Five Canes Earn Recognition in The Athletic's Player Tiers

RALEIGH, N.C. – Hockey is widely regarded as the ultimate team sport, but the hottest debates always seem to revolve around individual players.

On Tuesday, The Athletic published its annual “NHL Player Tiers” ahead of the 2024-25 season – a look at their ranking of the current top 150 players in the league, separated into five echelons – with five Hurricanes named to this year’s list. The publication’s tiers are listed as follows: MVP, Franchise, All-Star, Star, and Support, with players within those tiers grouped into three subsections – i.e. tier 1A, 3C, etc.

Sebastian Aho (Tier 2B – Franchise), Jaccob Slavin (Tier 3B – All-Star) and Andrei Svechnikov (Tier 4A – Star) each earned recognition in the list for the fourth straight year, while Brent Burns (Tier 4C – Star) appeared for the second year running and Seth Jarvis (Tier 4B – Star) made his debut in the rankings.