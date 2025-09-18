Familiar Cast Of Canes Welcomes Ehlers, Miller As Camp Begins

RALEIGH, N.C. - When the Carolina Hurricanes took to the ice together for the first time as a team on Thursday, players and fans alike had a palpable buzz about having Nikolaj Ehlers and K'Andre Miller skating with the club.

Star players at their own position, they were big fish targeted by the organization over the summer, with hopes they could be the pair that helps the club get over a hump that's stood in its way for the last seven springs.

There's a long road ahead between now and then, though, and it starts by getting the pair up to speed on the basics of being a Hurricane - learning the coaching staff's systems and its nuances, tendencies of their new teammates, and so on.

But when Rod Brind'Amour addressed the media at Invisalign Arena, he pointed to the other side of the equation - the pre-existing familiarity the team does have.

This time last year, from both the outside and later revealed on the inside, there were questions about realistic expectations for the team. The 2024 offseason was one of change for the organization, as it had lost five major pieces to its roster, and a bulk of the discussion was about new faces fitting in and prospects trying to crack the opening night lineup.

Today? A sizeable contrast.

Of the 22 skaters in the team's veteran "C1" group, 17 of them have already skated in a game with the team.

"Having less changeover was nice. You have less explaining to do, from my end," Brind'Amour reasoned. "Instead of having eight guys that you've got to (get up to speed), you only have three that you're really focusing on, because all of the other guys should know what's going on."

Indirectly referencing new defenseman Mike Reilly as the third member of the important newcomers, the trio enters a locker room eager to embark on its new journey.

"Every year takes on a new life. Whatever you've done last year (doesn't matter)," Brind'Amour continued. "Everybody's starting at the exact same spot, so that's exciting."