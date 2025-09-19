Carolina Hurricanes Foundation Eager To Build Off Biggest Year Yet

A new season of charitable efforts kicks off with next week's Community Benefit Game

comm2
By Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - With a seventh straight postseason berth, nine playoff wins and a third conference final appearance since 2019, the 2024-25 season yielded significant on-ice success for the Carolina Hurricanes.

But zoom out, and you'll see that the success extended far beyond the 200x85 ice surface.

The Carolina Hurricanes Foundation enjoyed its "most impactful year" to date, one in which it donated $1.7 million to support programs and initiatives that uplift communities across the Triangle and North Carolina.

“We not only raised more than we ever have, but we’ve also now dispersed more funding than we ever have in a year," said Carolina Hurricanes Foundation Executive Director Amy Daniels. "We know that the impact we have is great, we know that the team, the fans, our season ticket members, our leadership, everyone is all in on making sure that our community is supported."

From spearheading relief efforts following Hurricane Helene, which devastated portions of the state just one year ago, to executing more traditional initiatives on a local basis, the Canes' impact was immense throughout the Old North State.

“I think last year was amazing because not only did we break a record, we shattered a record," echoed Canes President Doug Warf. "When you go from highs in the 700 thousands to 1.7 million, it’s amazing. And when you look at the fact that we gave a million dollars to western North Carolina and still kept 700 thousand dollars in the Triangle, I think it’s a phenomenal testament to our fans and everyone in the organization to what we have been able to raise and distribute.

"How do you beat that? Well, you’ve got to go bigger, and I think that starts with this upcoming Community Game."

The "Community Game" is the jewel of Carolina's preseason slate, an annual celebration highlighted by a significantly discounted ticket rate, with proceeds benefitting the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation. Caniacs can attend for as little as $10, a marked difference from the price of a regular-season or playoff seat in the Loudest House, knowing that their money is going directly to their communities.

"I think that’s kind of the fun part, is getting a lot of new fans in the building who maybe watch on TV but don’t always get the chance to come in. That’s what I love about the energy that’s behind this game, AND knowing we’re going to raise $150 thousand plus for our Foundation, those are the things I get excited about," said Warf.

This year's game arrives on Wednesday, Sept. 24, as the Canes take on the two-time defending Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers, picking up where they left off in last year's Eastern Conference Final. But on top of the marquee matchup, the Canes' Community Game has evolved to showcase even more than the talent on the ice.

“The Community Game is a really exciting way for people to get involved with the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation," offered Daniels. "We want to fill the seats with fans and friends and make sure that all of the opportunities are laid out for people throughout the year. We are doing a Canes 5K, we have our Canes Gala, every night that we host a home game, we’ve got in-game auctions, 50/50 raffles - lots of ways that people can get really excited about what the Foundation is doing and also feel like a major part of the team.”

Last season's Community Game arrived in the wake of Hurricane Helene. That night alone, the team and its fans raised over $300 thousand, kickstarting an ongoing effort to support and rebuild parts of North Carolina that sustained damage during the storm. The introduction of the Raise Up $1 Million Raffle, specialty auctions and other activations helped the team reach its goal of raising more than $1 Million for areas devastated by Helene in March of 2025.

“Looking back on last year, one of the things that jumps out to me is the western North Carolina relief, how we were able to get in and stay with them throughout the year," said Warf. "We talked about it at the start of the season, a lot of places came in right as things happened, they brought a couple of goods and left. We were able to stay throughout the year and not only provide those goods up front, but then help with the recovery, building from the back end, and I’m sure that’s going to continue this year.”

The financial support is just one part of the process, however. From rebuilding baseball fields and community parks to volunteering at local food banks, the Foundation also prioritized providing hands-on help to impacted communities.

“I have been incredibly impressed with the support we’ve received from the community, from our ownership, from leadership, from the team - everyone jumped in very quickly almost a year ago … and there’s still so much to rebuild and so much to do in western North Carolina," said Daniels.

"We have raised a million dollars, we have dispersed almost every penny of that, and we are continuing to focus our efforts on making sure that children and families in North Carolina are covered to make sure that they are having positive experiences, helping them rebuild, giving them places to play. Soccer fields, baseball fields and parks in western North Carolina were just completely devastated, and for us to have a small part in healing and recovery has really made a deep impact on all of us here at the Canes.”

Now, as Warf noted earlier, the challenge is "going bigger." Efforts in western NC will continue, as will the team's strong existing presence within Triangle communities, but none of that is possible without the support of Caniacs near and far. Throughout the season, Canes fans can get involved during both home and away games - and might even win some money or prizes of their own through the Canes Cash Drop 50/50 Raffle.

“We are continuing (the raffle), we are excited to be rolling out all kinds of auctions and fun ways for people to be involved and support the Foundation," said Daniels. "Any time someone is either here at Lenovo Center watching a game, or watching from home, there are always ways that they can be supportive and make sure that they are giving and being part of what we’re doing with the Foundation, making sure that their donations and their support are getting right out in the community to support kids."

“This team is about bringing the community together. That’s the best part of what it does. Whether you’re wearing Carolina blue, or red, it doesn’t matter - when you come here, it’s all Hurricanes fans," added Warf.

"I think that’s the one thing that I love about this, it’s a unifier. And then we’ve got to give back, we’ve got to support our community, and that’s what I think the fun part of this is. We bring people in and unify, and then we give it right back out into the community."

