Carolina Hurricanes Foundation Eager To Build Off Biggest Year Yet

RALEIGH, N.C. - With a seventh straight postseason berth, nine playoff wins and a third conference final appearance since 2019, the 2024-25 season yielded significant on-ice success for the Carolina Hurricanes.

But zoom out, and you'll see that the success extended far beyond the 200x85 ice surface.

The Carolina Hurricanes Foundation enjoyed its "most impactful year" to date, one in which it donated $1.7 million to support programs and initiatives that uplift communities across the Triangle and North Carolina.

“We not only raised more than we ever have, but we’ve also now dispersed more funding than we ever have in a year," said Carolina Hurricanes Foundation Executive Director Amy Daniels. "We know that the impact we have is great, we know that the team, the fans, our season ticket members, our leadership, everyone is all in on making sure that our community is supported."

From spearheading relief efforts following Hurricane Helene, which devastated portions of the state just one year ago, to executing more traditional initiatives on a local basis, the Canes' impact was immense throughout the Old North State.

“I think last year was amazing because not only did we break a record, we shattered a record," echoed Canes President Doug Warf. "When you go from highs in the 700 thousands to 1.7 million, it’s amazing. And when you look at the fact that we gave a million dollars to western North Carolina and still kept 700 thousand dollars in the Triangle, I think it’s a phenomenal testament to our fans and everyone in the organization to what we have been able to raise and distribute.

"How do you beat that? Well, you’ve got to go bigger, and I think that starts with this upcoming Community Game."