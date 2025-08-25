Canes To Host Community Benefit Game Sept. 24

RALEIGH, N.C. - Doug Warf, President of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that all ticket revenue from their exhibition game against the Florida Panthers at Lenovo Center on Sept. 24 will directly benefit local nonprofit organizations and community programs.

The Carolina Hurricanes Foundation is looking to build on a historic year in which it donated $1.7 million to support programs and initiatives that uplift communities across the Triangle and North Carolina during the 2024-25 season.

“Coming off our most impactful year ever, the Community Game is our next big step forward,” said Amy Daniels, Executive Director of the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation. “Every seat filled, every dollar raised, helps us continue doing the work that matters most — from hurricane relief to youth programs to health and education support.”

Discounted general admission tickets to the game go on sale on Wednesday for $10 and will be available for purchase at this link. Reserved first row seats on the glass will be available for $100, and reserved seats in the second through fifth rows will be sold for $50. Remaining seats to the event are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and fans may purchase up to eight tickets. In addition to the special discounted tickets, parking for the game will be complimentary with additional donations accepted.

“The Community Game is where our values as an organization shine brightest,” said Warf. “This isn’t just about hockey — it’s about heart, and about giving back to the people who make North Carolina special.”