Canes To Host Community Benefit Game Sept. 24

Foundation donated a record $1.7 million in 2024-25

By Canes PR
RALEIGH, N.C. - Doug Warf, President of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that all ticket revenue from their exhibition game against the Florida Panthers at Lenovo Center on Sept. 24 will directly benefit local nonprofit organizations and community programs.

The Carolina Hurricanes Foundation is looking to build on a historic year in which it donated $1.7 million to support programs and initiatives that uplift communities across the Triangle and North Carolina during the 2024-25 season.

“Coming off our most impactful year ever, the Community Game is our next big step forward,” said Amy Daniels, Executive Director of the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation. “Every seat filled, every dollar raised, helps us continue doing the work that matters most — from hurricane relief to youth programs to health and education support.”

Discounted general admission tickets to the game go on sale on Wednesday for $10 and will be available for purchase at this link. Reserved first row seats on the glass will be available for $100, and reserved seats in the second through fifth rows will be sold for $50. Remaining seats to the event are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and fans may purchase up to eight tickets. In addition to the special discounted tickets, parking for the game will be complimentary with additional donations accepted.

“The Community Game is where our values as an organization shine brightest,” said Warf. “This isn’t just about hockey — it’s about heart, and about giving back to the people who make North Carolina special.”

Thanks to support from Hurricanes fans, partners, Season Ticket Members, players and staff, the Foundation had the biggest year of giving in its 25-year history in 2024-25. Among the funds issued last season, the Foundation’s grant to the Boys & Girls Club of Wake County supported that organization’s Academic Intervention Program, which provides intensive, individualized tutoring and case management for over 60 students across five Clubs in Wake County. The Foundations grant to GiGi’s Playhouse supported therapeutic and educational programming for children with Down syndrome, including 1:1 math and literacy tutoring, speech-language services, summer camp experiences and family support. A grant to Girl Scouts North Carolina Coastal Pines supported that organization’s Community Engagement Program, which brings leadership development and life skills programming to 2,000 underserved girls across 41 counties. And the Foundation’s grant to the Cape Fear Youth Hockey Association funded equipment that enables military families -- who comprise 91% of the organization – to watch their children's home games remotely via secure streaming, overcoming base access limitations.

Additional major grant recipients for the Hurricanes Foundation in 2024-25 were Arts For Life, Book Harvest, Carolina Amateur Hockey Association (CAHA), Carolina Junior Hurricanes Hockey Association, Friends of the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences, LLC, Green Chair Project, Greensboro Youth Hockey Association, NeighborHealth Center, North Carolina Amateur Sports, North East Wake Backpack Buddies, Note in the Pocket, Table, Tammy Lynn Center, The Alice Aycock Poe Center for Health Education, The Carying Place, The Foundation of Hope for Research & Treatment of Mental Illness, Triangle Special Hockey, Triangle Youth Hockey of North Carolina, United Arts Council, Wake Education Partnership, Wilmington Junior Seahawks, Winston-Salem Youth Hockey Association and YMCA of the Triangle.

