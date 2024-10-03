Canes Begin Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts By Raising Over $300K

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes took the ordinary and turned it into extraordinary on Wednesday.

Their second of three home preseason games, a capacity crowd of 18,700 did a wonderful job of making an exhibition game on a weeknight feel like a meaningful regular season contest.

What was even more impressive was the way that fans, both those in the Lenovo Center and those engaged at home, rallied together for the state of North Carolina.

Following the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene over the weekend, the Canes announced on Sunday that ticket revenue from the contest would go to relief efforts. In addition to the $235,000 generated from the tickets sold, President Doug Warf appeared on the in-arena scoreboard before the game, sharing that Wednesday's efforts were just the start of the Canes' aid.

Highlighted by a season-long raffle toward the cause, the team also introduced auction items including jerseys, sticks, meet and greets, and more from players - all generating more money for relief efforts.

By Thursday morning, the total had reached over $300,000.