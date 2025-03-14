Hurricanes Reach $1 Million 'Raise Up' Goal

RALEIGH, N.C. - Doug Warf, President of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has reached its $1 million fundraising goal for Hurricane Helene relief projects in Western North Carolina. In addition, Warf announced six additional gift recipients for those funds, totaling $450,000, primarily focused on the recovery and restoration of vital community parks in the region. In all, the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation has now donated $630,000 to 11 different organizations in Western North Carolina since the start of the season.

“We are thankful for our fans, partners, players and ownership for helping us reach the ambitious goal of raising $1 million to help Western North Carolina recover from the devastating effects of Hurricane Helene,” said Warf. “We are fortunate to have fans throughout the Carolinas, including many in the western part of our home state. We’ve been proud to work closely with almost a dozen different groups across that region to assist with the long rebuilding process.”

The recipients of this round of gifts include:

Canton All Abilities Playground - Haywood County

The Canton All Abilities Park, an inclusive recreational space for individuals with diverse physical abilities, was almost ready for its grand opening when the storm caused significant damage to the equipment. With special features such as wheelchair access, ziplines, climbing structures, sensory and musical equipment and more, this park is a critical resource for the community. A donation of $100,000 will help repair and replace the storm-damaged equipment, ensuring that all ages and abilities can enjoy this much-needed recreational space once it opens.

Valle Crucis Community Park - Watauga County

In Valle Crucis, south of Boone, several key elements of the Valle Crucis Community Park were impacted by storm damage. With the team’s $100,000 in funding, the park will see improvements including new fencing, pathway repairs, a replacement playhouse village and upgraded picnic tables and benches. The donation will also help replant trees and add signage in memory of Wally Tatomir, a beloved community member and former Carolina Hurricanes equipment manager who retired to nearby Vilas.

Wade Tipton Field - Mitchell County

Wade Tipton Field in Bakersville was severely impacted by the storm, requiring substantial repairs to its press box and bathroom facilities. The baseball field is a hub for local sports, and a donation of $150,000 will allow for repairs, new fencing installation and the addition of signage to honor the community's commitment to youth athletics.

Shultz Circle Park - Avery County

Shultz Circle Park, located in Newland, sustained damage to its fencing, mulch and restroom building. A $25,000 donation will help restore these elements, ensuring that this community park remains a safe and welcoming place for residents.

Ray Cort Park - Yancey County

Ray Cort Park in Burnsville faced significant damage to its trails, bridge, volleyball court and playground. In addition to repairing the trails and stream bank, $25,000 will go towards renewing the playground mulch for safety. The storm also wiped out other parks and campgrounds in Yancey County, making this contribution crucial to the region’s recovery efforts.

Only Hope WNC - Hendersonville, Henderson County

Only Hope WNC, an organization that supports homeless youth, has seen an increase in demand due to housing crises and storm-related challenges – serving five times as many youth post-storm. The organization has received a $50,000 donation to repair its dormitory and bathroom facilities, which will be restored in Hurricanes team colors. The funding will directly benefit vulnerable youth who rely on Only Hope WNC for housing, support, and stability.

"As we work to support the recovery from Hurricane Helene, we are incredibly proud to make gifts that will help rebuild and revitalize the spaces that are at the heart of communities,” said Amy Daniels, Executive Director of the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation. “These gifts to parks and nonprofits dedicated to youth will ensure these vital areas will continue to serve as places of growth, healing, and connection for generations to come.”

The Hurricanes have been raising money for Hurricane Helene relief since September, via a community preseason game, special auctions, the “Raise Up $1 Million Raffle” and additional special events. Previously announced gift recipients have included the Asheville Hockey League, the Children’s Council of Watauga County, MANNA FoodBank, Hunger and Health Coalition and Equal Plates Project.