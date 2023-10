RALEIGH, NC – Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has trimmed its training camp roster to 29 players. Goaltender Yaniv Perets has been assigned to the Norfolk Admirals (ECHL).

The Hurricanes’ training camp roster now consists of 16 forwards, 10 defensemen and three goaltenders. Click here to view the updated roster.