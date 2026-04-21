Martinook's Moment, Canes' Resilience Spark Chaotic Game 2 Victory

Third Time's The Charm...

Expectedly, it was elation inside Lenovo Center when Mark Jankowski put home Seth Jarvis' rebound with 2:42 remaining in the first overtime. The bench emptied, joining the six skaters on the ice to celebrate for a moment of joy.

A release of tension after coming back from their squandered two-goal lead, the bliss was, unfortunately, short-lived. As is the case with any team conceding a goal in overtime, players and staff on the potential losing side immediately huddled around the monitors to look for any potential evidence indicating it was an illegal play.

In the Stanley Cup Playoffs, all goals scored beyond regulation are reviewed by the NHL's Situation Room in Toronto. 3:59 of real-time elapsed between Jankowski's putback and referee Furman South announcing that the playoff was offside, but to those with vested interest in the result, it felt like an eternity.

Amid the nearly four minutes, Martinook was alerted that if the goal wouldn't count, he would still be taking a penalty shot because he'd been hooked by Warren Foegele following the initial zone entry — the initial reasoning for the delayed penalty and Jankowski being on the ice in the first place.

While Martinook may not be an early choice in shootouts during the regular season (two attempts in 37 career shootout games), a penalty shot in overtime was actually a position he'd been in before. Converting during the 2023 postseason in New Jersey, the veteran tried to channel the same execution as then, only to be on the wrong end of yet another one of Linus Ullmark's great saves from the night.

“I didn’t feel very good about myself after that penalty shot, and that intermission felt very long," Martinook candidly admitted post-game.

But poetically enough, it wasn't the last opportunity the hockey gods would afford the Canes' alternate captain that night. Just over six minutes before a third overtime was necessary, a shuffle to the slot from Nikolaj Ehlers put the puck on Martinook's tape, and sent the Raleigh crowd into jubilation, this time ending their night for sure.

“I’d be lying if I said I picked my head up and looked and picked the corner. At that point, you’re just trying to put as many pucks on (net) that you can," Martinook explained. "I felt like we kind of had them on the run a little bit. Fly made a great play to the middle, and I just ripped it. Luckily, it went in.”