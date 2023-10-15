Canes Start Road Trip With Shootout Win In LA

Setting The Tone Early

How do you ensure you're beginning a six-game stint away from home on the right foot?

Scoring in the first five minutes is a good start.

After ringing the post a minute prior on the team's first power play of the night, Brent Burns wristed one past Pheonix Copley to begin what would be a fruitful opening frame for the Canes.

Just 2:26 later, Sebastian Aho would double the early advantage. Scooping up a mishandled puck at center ice while shorthanded, #20 walked in all alone and slipped one five-hole. His 17th career shorthanded goal, the marker pushed Aho past Eric Staal for the most in Canes history.

With a pair in their pocket, Jesperi Kotkaniemi then followed suit a few moments later, giving his club a 3-0 lead. Silencing the Los Angeles crowd, #82 etched his second point in four periods of play by sneaking one in from the goal line, catching Copley leaning the wrong way.