Canes Reminisce On World Juniors Experiences

RALEIGH, N.C. - Sebastian Aho has fond memories of both times he played in the IIHF World Junior Championship, but make no mistake - he definitely has a favorite.

His first experience came at the 2015 tournament in Montreal and Toronto. Just 17 at the time, Aho was one of the youngest players in a tournament usually dominated by 19-year-olds. Finland finished seventh out of 10 teams after falling to its rival, Sweden, in the quarterfinals.

But as unforgettable as that trip across the Atlantic was, it's the following year that really sticks with Aho.

In 2016, he returned to the lineup as a leader and helped guide the Finns to the gold medal on home ice, finishing the job with a thrilling OT win over Russia at Hartwall Arena in Helsinki.

"It was unreal, both times (I went)," he said. "First time, we didn't do as good as a team, but it was in Montreal and Toronto and the atmosphere and everything was unreal..."

But...

"(Winning in Finland was) insane. Just the atmosphere, the feeling, playing for your home country - we had such a good team and such good friends from that team, and to top it off with the win, that creates a special bond for sure. It was unbelievable," he added.