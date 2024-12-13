Bradly Nadeau Named To Canada's 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship Roster

Tournament begins on Dec. 26 in Ottawa, Ont.

240918_MEDIA_DAY_NADEAU_JL201482

© Josh Lavallee / Carolina Hurricanes

By Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - With the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship now under two weeks away, Hockey Canada has named its official roster for the annual event, including Carolina Hurricanes prospect Bradly Nadeau in the final 25-man roster.

Nadeau joins fellow Canes prospects Felix Unger Sorum and Oskar Vuollet, previously named to Sweden's roster, at this year's tournament.

The 19-year-old earns the nod after producing 12 points (5G, 7A) in 20 games to start his first full pro season with the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League. The Hurricanes selected Nadeau with the 30th overall pick of the 2023 NHL Draft.

The St. Francois de Madawaska, N.B. native was named to Canada's 32-player selection camp earlier this month and earned a spot among the final group, set to compete for the gold medal from Dec. 26, 2024 - Jan. 5, 2025 in Ottawa, Ont.

Team Canada will play its preliminary round schedule as part of Group A, which also features Finland, Germany, Latvia, and USA. Group B will include Sweden, Czechia, Slovakia, Switzerland and Kazakhstan.

To learn more about the event, click here.

