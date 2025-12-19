Projected Lineup: December 19 at Florida

Martinook to miss tonight's game; Bussi expected to start

25-26_ProjectedLineup_121725_NSH_16x9
By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Carolina Hurricanes will be without Jordan Martinook when they take on the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Friday night.

Martinook left Wednesday's win in Nashville early with a lower-body injury and has not skated since then. Rod Brind'Amour labeled him "day-to-day" when he spoke to the media this morning, but did not have any further updates.

Martinook's absence will likely see Eric Robinson slide next to Jordan Staal, while Jesperi Kotkaniemi draws back in alongside Mark Jankowski and Taylor Hall.

In net, Brandon Bussi operated in the traditional starter's crease this morning, signaling that he'll likely seek a franchise-record 10th straight win this evening. The 27-year-old got the night off on Wednesday, but has started six of Carolina's last 10 games.

...

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis

Ehlers - Stankoven - Blake

Carrier - Staal - Robinson

Hall - Jankowski - Kotkaniemi

Defense

Miller - Walker

Gostisbehere - Chatfield

Slavin - Nikishin

Starting Goaltender

Bussi

---

Injuries

Charles Alexis Legault (Hand Injury | Out 3-4 Months From Nov. 11)

Jordan Martinook (Lower-Body | Day-To-Day)

Scratches

Mike Reilly

---

PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Staal (Blake), and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Ehlers, Hall and Stankoven with Nikishin

News Feed

Preview: December 19 at Florida

Recap: Aho Sparks Canes Past Preds

Projected Lineup: December 17 at Nashville

Preview: December 17 at Nashville

Consistency, Competitiveness Land Nystrom Extension

Three Takeaways From Four Straight Wins

Recap: Canes Foil Flyers For Fourth Straight Win

Canes Activate Slavin From Injured Reserve

Projected Lineup: December 14 vs. Philadelphia

Preview: December 14 vs. Philadelphia

Recap: Canes Complete Comeback Win In Philadelphia

Projected Lineup: December 13 at Philadelphia

Preview: December 13 at Philadelphia

Canes Sign Nystrom To Four-Year Contract Extension

Canes Relieve Wolves' Cam Abbott Of Duties

Recap: Bussi Makes NHL History As Canes Edge Caps

Projected Lineup: December 11 at Washington

Preview: December 11 at Washington