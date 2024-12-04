Unger Sorum, Vuollet Named To Sweden's Roster For 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship

Canes to have at least three prospects participating at the upcoming event

12.4.24 Sweden

© Unger Sorum: Ross Dettman/Chicago Wolves | Vuollet: Ola Westerberg/Bildbyrån

By Walt Ruff
RALEIGH, N.C. - Just two days after Bradly Nadeau received an invitation from Hockey Canada to their Selection Camp for the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, Sweden has announced that fellow Canes draft picks Felix Unger Sorum and Oskar Vuollet will play at the event as well.

Unger Sorum, 19, is set to represent his country at the event for a second time after posting six points in seven games last year. Carolina's second-round pick in 2023 played a crucial role in Sweden earning a silver medal.

Vuollet, 19, gets the nod after playing in 23 games with Skellefteå AIK in the Swedish Hockey League to start the season. Selected in the fifth round of the 2024 draft by Carolina, the left-handed winger produced five points in eight games with Sweden's U20 at an international junior tournament earlier this year.

The annual tournament will occur Dec. 26, 2024 – Jan. 5, 2025 in Ottawa, Ont.

Team Sweden will play its preliminary round schedule as part of Group B, which also features Czechia, Slovakia, Switzerland, and Kazakhstan. Group A includes Finland, Germany, Latvia, and the USA.

