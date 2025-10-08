Canes Looking Forward To Thursday's Season Opener

RALEIGH, N.C. - Exactly three weeks after the on-ice portion of their training camp got underway, the Carolina Hurricanes are set to kick off their regular season schedule.

Starting with 48 players, the unit has been trimmed to 23, and their six-game preseason slate is now in the rear-view.

Electing to take a conservative approach in the lead-up, the Canes arrive at the eve of their first meaningful contest with a mostly full cast, a welcome position after yellow, no-contact sweaters were almost a daily occurrence on practice days.

Now ready to begin a new campaign in hopes of an eighth consecutive Stanley Cup Playoffs appearance, and more, the group is ready to "run the first race," as their head coach calls it.

"We've been waiting what feels like a long time. You get through preseason, and now it starts," Rod Brind'Amour previewed, following Wednesday's skate at Lenovo Center. "Everything ramps up and it's on. We're looking forward to game one and the journey ahead."

When it comes to who will be on the ice Thursday against the New Jersey Devils, here are some things you should know: