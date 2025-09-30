FanDuel Sports Network Slated To Televise And Stream 72 Carolina Hurricanes Games

Mike Maniscalco, Tripp Tracy, Hanna Yates and Shane Willis Return as Broadcast Team

FDSN_Canes_16x9_02 (1)
By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - FanDuel Sports Network will televise and stream 72 Carolina Hurricanes regular season games in 2025-26 with the broadcast team all returning for a fourth consecutive season.

The first Hurricanes game on FanDuel Sports Network will be Saturday, October 11, with Carolina hosting the Philadelphia Flyers. Coverage will begin with a special one-hour edition of the Hurricanes LIVE pregame show at 6 p.m. ET.

Play-by-play announcer Mike Maniscalco enters his sixth season as the Voice of the Hurricanes alongside analyst Tripp Tracy. The 2024 National Sports Media Association North Carolina Sportscaster of the Year, Tracy, returns for his 27th season in the broadcast booth.

Hanna Yates will host the Hurricanes LIVE pregame and postgame shows and report rinkside for a fourth season. She will sit alongside analyst Shane Willis, now in his 13th season as a member of the network's broadcast team.

Mike Kelly, the director of analytics and insights for Sportlogiq, will give fans an even deeper understanding of what’s happening on the ice as a contributor for FanDuel Sports Network in select Hurricanes games throughout the season.

"We feel really good about the chemistry of our talent and are excited for another year as a partner with the Hurricanes," said Jay Rothman, Vice President, Production at FanDuel Sports Network. "Mike (Kelly) will add a unique perspective to our coverage to help bring fans closer to the game."

2025-26 Hurricanes TV Schedule
- 0.16 MB
Download 2025-26 Hurricanes TV Schedule

Ways to Watch...

Stream Directly with FanDuel Sports Network

Fans in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia can subscribe directly at FanDuelSportsNetwork.com or in the FanDuel Sports Network app with a monthly, season pass or annual subscription.

Watch on Prime Video

FanDuel Sports Network is available as an add-on subscription through Prime Video.To subscribe: visit Amazon.com/channels, search “FanDuel Sports Network” and select a plan.

Through Your TV Provider

FanDuel Sports Network South is carried by major cable, satellite, and streaming providers including Cox, DIRECTV (satellite and streaming), Fubo, Mediacom, Spectrum, U-verse and Xfinity. For providers in your area, visit GetMyHomeTeams.com.

News Feed

Quotebook: Brind'Amour Talks Roster Cuts, Final Days Of Camp

Canes Trim Roster To 26 Players

Recap: Canes Fight To Force OT In Florida

Canes To Assign Five Players To Chicago Wolves

Preseason Preview: September 29 at Florida

Recap: Nadeau Nets Two As Canes Top Preds

Canes Assign Miftakhov, Khazheyev To Chicago Wolves

Preseason Preview: September 28 vs. Nashville

What's In A Number?

Recap: Canes Claw Back, But Come Up Short In Tampa

Preseason Preview: September 26 at Tampa Bay

One Week Into Canes Training Camp

Recap: Late Surge Lifts Cats Past Canes

Preseason Preview: September 24 vs. Florida

Recap: Canes Quieted By Bolts In Preseason Opener

Canes Announce First Citizens Bank As Home Helmet Branding Partner

Preseason Preview: September 22 vs. Tampa Bay

Stankoven Embracing Opportunity At Center