FanDuel Sports Network Slated To Televise And Stream 72 Carolina Hurricanes Games

RALEIGH, N.C. - FanDuel Sports Network will televise and stream 72 Carolina Hurricanes regular season games in 2025-26 with the broadcast team all returning for a fourth consecutive season.

The first Hurricanes game on FanDuel Sports Network will be Saturday, October 11, with Carolina hosting the Philadelphia Flyers. Coverage will begin with a special one-hour edition of the Hurricanes LIVE pregame show at 6 p.m. ET.

Play-by-play announcer Mike Maniscalco enters his sixth season as the Voice of the Hurricanes alongside analyst Tripp Tracy. The 2024 National Sports Media Association North Carolina Sportscaster of the Year, Tracy, returns for his 27th season in the broadcast booth.

Hanna Yates will host the Hurricanes LIVE pregame and postgame shows and report rinkside for a fourth season. She will sit alongside analyst Shane Willis, now in his 13th season as a member of the network's broadcast team.

Mike Kelly, the director of analytics and insights for Sportlogiq, will give fans an even deeper understanding of what’s happening on the ice as a contributor for FanDuel Sports Network in select Hurricanes games throughout the season.

"We feel really good about the chemistry of our talent and are excited for another year as a partner with the Hurricanes," said Jay Rothman, Vice President, Production at FanDuel Sports Network. "Mike (Kelly) will add a unique perspective to our coverage to help bring fans closer to the game."