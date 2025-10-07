Know Before You Go: 2025-26 Season at Lenovo Center

RALEIGH, N.C. - Ready, set, hockey.

The Canes kick off their 82-game marathon on Thursday with Opening Night presented by Lenovo, beginning their 28th season in North Carolina.

As the team's fan base continues to grow, newcomers will ignite their fandom for the first time this season, and we want to be sure to welcome them with open arms.

So, whether you're coming to 1400 Edwards Mill Rd. for the first time or the 1,000th, here are some things you should know or resources that may be helpful to you before you go.