Know Before You Go: 2025-26 Season at Lenovo Center

Information you need to, or should, know before making your way to cheer on the Canes

9.25.25 Lenovo Center
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Ready, set, hockey.

The Canes kick off their 82-game marathon on Thursday with Opening Night presented by Lenovo, beginning their 28th season in North Carolina.

As the team's fan base continues to grow, newcomers will ignite their fandom for the first time this season, and we want to be sure to welcome them with open arms.

So, whether you're coming to 1400 Edwards Mill Rd. for the first time or the 1,000th, here are some things you should know or resources that may be helpful to you before you go.

Before You Leave Home...

  • Check your email. Each email account associated with the ticket purchase for that day's contest will receive an email that has pertinent information, such as what time parking lots open, what time doors open, a link to pre-purchase parking, and more.
  • Leave the paper on the dresser, Lenovo Center is a cashless facility.
  • Want to ensure that you're dressed appropriately? During hockey games, a building temperature of 63 degrees (F) is maintained to keep a suitable ice surface for play. Many hockey fans have found the best manner of dress to be layered clothing.
  • Lenovo Center is also a digital/mobile ticketing system only. Access your tickets through the Hurricanes team app. You can also use the Ticketmaster App or Caniac Account Manager.
  • Need to book a stay at a nearby hotel? Here are a few that we recommend.
  • Looking for an ADA Guide? Right here.
  • Did you know that you can save money by purchasing parking in advance? Parking lots open three hours ahead of almost every game's start time.
  • In search of further information on Tailgating Rules & Regulations, or EV Charging locations? This should help.
  • Lastly, before you head out the door, attendees are encouraged to ensure they're abiding by all fan etiquette.

At The Arena...

  • Before getting out of your method of transportation, check to make sure that your bag, if you are bringing one, is compliant with Lenovo Center's bag policy.
  • Doors for weeknight games will open 60 minutes before puck drop. On Saturdays and Sundays, doors will open 90 minutes before puck drop. Select games are subject to change. Please refer to the gameday email you receive on gameday for specific door times.
  • Warmups will start approximately 31 minutes before the game's scheduled start time. Fans are welcome to make their way toward the glass to watch but are also asked to be respectful to those who have purchased their seats in that area.
  • Ready for food? Here are your concession options.
  • Looking to purchase some Canes gear? Carolina Pro Shop (formerly known as "The Eye") - the team's main store - is located behind Section 125. There are additional shops located around the building as well.
  • In need of First Aid? Visit the Rex Healthcare office located at Section 111 on the Main Concourse.
  • Lastly, if you're in need of other assistance while within the building, Guest Services is located behind Section 127 and is always there to help.

After The Game...

  • Realize that you left an item behind? Give Lenovo Center a call at 919-861-2300 ext. 2102 the following business day. Messages left at this extension will be returned by a member of the Lenovo Center Security Department.
  • Want to read up on all things about the game, or future games coming up? Visit the team's News section here.
  • Looking to stay connected to the fun or come back for more? Text SURGE to 919-705-0896 to get Canes news, ticket offers, and merch deals straight to your inbox.

