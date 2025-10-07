Canes Announce 2025-26 Uniform Schedule

Team to wear new white sweaters on home ice for a pair of dates

16x9 Cover
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes announced their jersey schedule on Tuesday with four different sweaters to be worn over the course of 82 games.

After making their black sweaters their primary home option ahead of the 2022-23 season, the club will wear them 22 times at Lenovo Center this season.

The red sweaters that were featured as the primary home jersey from 2017-2022 and returned as the team's alternates for the 2023-24 season will once again operate in that role, set to be worn 15 times.

Carolina will also wear their recently released white uniforms in Raleigh twice - Nov. 8 and Dec. 23.

The Canes will wear their new white sweaters for most of their road games. Select dates may require Carolina to wear a color other than white on the road; however, should that arise, occasions will be announced at a later date.

The fourth and final sweater the team will wear this season is their Whalers uniforms, which will be worn on January 29 for Whalers Night.

To view all Canes theme nights this season, click here.

Carolina Hurricanes 2025-26 Printable Uniform Schedule
- 0.19 MB
Download Carolina Hurricanes 2025-26 Printable Uniform Schedule

