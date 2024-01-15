RALEIGH, NC. - Three goals in 4:19 to start the third period were the difference in a 4-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings for the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday.
Canes' Eight-Game Point Streak Snapped By Los Angeles
Perets makes NHL debut in relief
The Ceremony & The Start...
Beginning the afternoon by inducting Justin Williams as the fifth member into the team's Hall of Fame, the Canes entered having earned points in 14 of their last 15 games.
Following a wonderful ceremony, the home team looked ready to play out of the gate. After their starts in the wins over Anaheim and Pittsburgh were two of their best first periods of the season, it looked as if today's was going to follow suit.
Instead, after a good opening five minutes, the Kings were able to flip the momentum.
Aided by their first power play opportunity of the day, Los Angeles would go on to control the bulk of what was left in the first period, including getting the game-opening goal.
A loose puck amid a mess of players in front of Antti Raanta's crease was first located by Kings forward Trevor Moore, and he put it home.
Martinook Stays Hot...
Los Angeles took their 1-0 advantage to the second period, but like the first, the Canes were good off the hop to start the new frame.
Led by a commanding shift from the line of Brendan Lemieux, Jack Drury, and Jesper Fast, things continued to trend in Carolina's direction, allowing them to get the equalizer 5:38 in.
Streaking down the wing on the rush, Seth Jarvis put a wonderful dish onto the tape of Jordan Martinook, who did not miss.
The fourth point in three games for #48, the goal allowed Carolina to play more comfortably throughout the remainder of a tight second period.
Tough Finish...
Anyone's game heading to the third, that sentiment was unfortunately washed away quickly.
Los Angeles not only struck just 61 seconds into the third, but they then added another just 1:21 later. As the unraveling continued for Carolina, another goal made it a 4-1 game just 5:20 into the final stanza.
With the game looking like it was out of reach, the Canes coaching staff elected to get Yaniv Perets his first NHL action, entering in relief of Raanta.
Facing just one shot over the final 14:40, the rookie turned away an odd-man rush off the tape of Pierre-Luc Dubois for a save he'll remember forever.
Jack Drury and Stefan Noesen would combine for a late goal for Carolina, but it was too little, too late.
When the final horn sounded, the scoreboard showed a 4-2 defeat.
They Said It...
Rod Brind'Amour on the first five minutes of the third period and the difference in the result as a whole...
"That was the game. It was a penalty at the end of the second, even though it wasn't a power play goal, they got in on and we were trying to recover. That got them the goal. Kind of a weird bounce off the boards, but that's where the momentum flipped. We had a few bad shifts, then it was boom, boom, boom - in the net, game over. That's what happens when you play a good team. It wasn't going to be much [that decided the game.]. We needed to capitalize on the ones that we did and we didn't. Their goalie played really well. He made some key saves early and they took advantage of it."
Jordan Martinook giving his thoughts on the defeat...
"The jump coming out of the intermission [for the third] just wasn't there. Then you give up three in what felt like two minutes and you're chasing the game. I felt like after that we were pushing, but you're almost out of it by then. Tough one, that's for sure."
Yaniv Perets sharing what was going through his mind when he was called for in the third period...
"It's all kind of just a blur. I just had a smile on my face. Looking up into the stands and seeing just a beautiful crowd. It's a beautiful atmosphere. It's the moment you dream of as a kid, so just walking in there, it was just like, 'Okay, let's go.' That was it. I appreciate the opportunity. I'm forever grateful and thankful for the Carolina Hurricanes organization and all the players in here. It just means the world to me. I'm just so thankful for the opportunity. I'm so grateful and I can't thank them enough. My family, I can't thank them enough."
What's Next?
The Canes are scheduled to be off on Tuesday and return to practice on Wednesday. They'll then skate again on Thursday before concluding their six-game home stretch versus the Detroit Red Wings on Friday.
