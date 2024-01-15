Canes' Eight-Game Point Streak Snapped By Los Angeles

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour on the first five minutes of the third period and the difference in the result as a whole...

"That was the game. It was a penalty at the end of the second, even though it wasn't a power play goal, they got in on and we were trying to recover. That got them the goal. Kind of a weird bounce off the boards, but that's where the momentum flipped. We had a few bad shifts, then it was boom, boom, boom - in the net, game over. That's what happens when you play a good team. It wasn't going to be much [that decided the game.]. We needed to capitalize on the ones that we did and we didn't. Their goalie played really well. He made some key saves early and they took advantage of it."

Jordan Martinook giving his thoughts on the defeat...

"The jump coming out of the intermission [for the third] just wasn't there. Then you give up three in what felt like two minutes and you're chasing the game. I felt like after that we were pushing, but you're almost out of it by then. Tough one, that's for sure."

Yaniv Perets sharing what was going through his mind when he was called for in the third period...

"It's all kind of just a blur. I just had a smile on my face. Looking up into the stands and seeing just a beautiful crowd. It's a beautiful atmosphere. It's the moment you dream of as a kid, so just walking in there, it was just like, 'Okay, let's go.' That was it. I appreciate the opportunity. I'm forever grateful and thankful for the Carolina Hurricanes organization and all the players in here. It just means the world to me. I'm just so thankful for the opportunity. I'm so grateful and I can't thank them enough. My family, I can't thank them enough."