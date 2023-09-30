Canes Drop Preseason Split-Squad Set

Kochetkov Solid, Bunting Everywhere Against Cats

The first of two games on the evening, the Canes took a younger and less-experienced roster to Sunrise to take on the Panthers. Florida countered with a youthful lineup of their own and a scoreless first half of the contest led to both Pyotr Kochetkov and the opposing Anthony Stolarz emerging as early storylines.

As the game progressed penalties ramped up and special teams played a big factor in the final 40 minutes.

Florida was able to break the ice in the final few minutes of the second period and then doubled their lead just 2:29 after the intermission via Steven Lorentz on a shorthanded breakaway.

But similar to Tuesday's contest, the Canes had an answer within just seconds.

Michael Bunting, who was physical throughout but did take two trips to the penalty box, tapped home a power play goal 33 seconds later to cut the Panthers' lead back down to one.