Canes To Donate Ticket Revenue To Helene Relief

RALEIGH, N.C. - Doug Warf, President of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that all ticket revenue from Wednesday night’s exhibition game against the Nashville Predators at Lenovo Center will directly benefit the relief efforts in Western North Carolina following the effects of Hurricane Helene on the region.

Discounted general admission tickets to the game are on sale now for $10 and can be purchased by clicking this link. Seats to the event are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and fans may purchase up to six tickets. In addition to the special discounted tickets, parking for the game will be complimentary with additional donations accepted, and the team will offer donation opportunities through select concessions and a silent auction.

Hurricanes Holdings CEO Brian Fork has been in contact with state and local leadership since Saturday to determine the best ways to assist the relief efforts, and the team expects to announce more details prior to Wednesday’s game.