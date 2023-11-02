News Feed

Projected Lineup: November 2 at New York

Prospects: Where Are They Playing?

Preview: November 2 at New York

Stastny Announces Retirement

Mailbag #69: Equipment Talk

Teravainen Continues His Blazing Start, Nets Game-Winner In Philadelphia

Projected Lineup: October 30 at Philadelphia

Preview: October 30 at Philadelphia

Prospects Update: October

Canes Reassign Coghlan to Springfield

Teravainen's Hat Trick Leads Canes To Victory In Svechnikov's Return

Projected Lineup: October 27 vs. San Jose

Svechnikov Activated From Injured Reserve

Preview: October 27 vs. San Jose

Necas 'The Star of the Show' In Canes' Return Home

Projected Lineup: October 26 vs. Seattle

Canes Reassign Kochetkov To Syracuse

Preview: October 26 vs. Seattle

Canes Assign Ponomarev To Tucson

Forward activated from injured non-roster list

RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has activated forward Vasily Ponomarev from the team’s injured non-roster list and assigned him to the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Ponomarev, 21, was placed on the Hurricanes’ injured non-roster list on Oct. 9 with a knee injury. The 5’10”, 180-pound forward registered 46 points (24g, 22a) in 64 AHL games with Chicago last season. Ponomarev has recorded 56 points (27g, 29a) in 75 career regular-season AHL games with the Wolves, and tallied six points (1g, 5a) in 18 playoff games as Chicago won the 2022 Calder Cup. The Moscow, Russia, native represented his home country at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship, scoring a team-high three goals in seven games. Ponomarev was drafted by the Hurricanes in the second round, 53rd overall, of the 2020 NHL Draft.

