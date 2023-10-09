News Feed

Canes Trim Training Camp Roster To 29 Players

Canes Conclude Preseason With Win Over Preds

Preseason Preview: October 6 vs. Nashville

Prospect and PTO-Heavy Lineup Falls In Nashville

Canes Trim Training Camp Roster To 44 Players

Preseason Preview: October 5 @ Nashville

NHL Announces Start Time Changes

Stepan Announces Retirement

Training Camp Notebook: The Final Week Before The Real Thing

Mailbag #67: Don Waddell's 2023 State of the Canes

Ratings For EA Sports NHL 24 Released

Canes Drop Preseason Split-Squad Set

Preseason Preview: September 29 @ Florida and Tampa Bay

Third Period Three-Goal Burst Leads Canes Past Cats

Preseason Preview: September 27 vs. Florida

Canes Open Preseason Play With Victory Over Tampa Bay

Preseason Preview: September 26 vs. Tampa Bay

Fast Aims To Keep Building Confidence After Goal-Scoring Postseason

Canes Announce Roster Moves

Coghlan, Jones and Kochetkov assigned to AHL teams

10.9.23 Roster Moves
By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has assigned defenseman Dylan Coghlan to the Springfield Thunderbirds (American Hockey League), assigned defenseman Caleb Jones to the Colorado Eagles (AHL) and assigned goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov to the Syracuse Crunch (AHL). Defenseman Domenick Fensore has also been assigned to the Norfolk Admirals (ECHL), and forward Felix Unger Sorum has been assigned to Leksands IF (Swedish Hockey League). Forwards Vasily Ponomarev (knee) and Ryan Suzuki (shoulder) have been placed on the injured non-roster list.

The Hurricanes’ roster now consists of 21 players and can be viewed here.

