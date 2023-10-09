Canes Announce Roster Moves

RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has assigned defenseman Dylan Coghlan to the Springfield Thunderbirds (American Hockey League), assigned defenseman Caleb Jones to the Colorado Eagles (AHL) and assigned goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov to the Syracuse Crunch (AHL). Defenseman Domenick Fensore has also been assigned to the Norfolk Admirals (ECHL), and forward Felix Unger Sorum has been assigned to Leksands IF (Swedish Hockey League). Forwards Vasily Ponomarev (knee) and Ryan Suzuki (shoulder) have been placed on the injured non-roster list.

The Hurricanes’ roster now consists of 21 players and can be viewed here.