6 Can't-Miss Canes Games During The 2025-26 Season

Tuesday, January 6 vs. Dallas

The Stars are a great team and are expected to be a legitimate contender in the Western Conference again this season. That alone makes this a good game.

Last year, when the two teams met in Raleigh, the Canes pulled off a five-goal third-period comeback, and when the two faced off in Texas in January, Carolina pulled off a thrilling 2-1 win in a tight, tight affair. They were two great regular-season games.

But those items aren't what make this a date to circle.

For the first time since the Hurricanes dealt Mikko Rantanen to Dallas in exchange for Logan Stankoven, who penned an eight-year contract extension with the Canes in July, the two players involved will square off against their former clubs.

For Rantanen, it's his first visit to Lenovo Center after his brief stint in red and black last winter began with a bang and ended with headline-grabbing drama around deadline day.

For Stankoven, it's a new opponent, squaring off against familiar faces as he looks to help the Canes to victory against the club that drafted and developed him since 2021.

For Canes fans, it's a can't-miss matchup - and a potential Stanley Cup Final preview.