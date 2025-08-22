6 Can't-Miss Canes Games During The 2025-26 Season

Highlighting some of the biggest matchups and theme nights from the campaign ahead

aho_8-22

© Josh Lavallee / Carolina Hurricanes

By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes' 2025-26 season schedule has been available for about a month. This week, the team announced its theme nights, and single-game tickets are on sale now.

With six preseason games and 82 regular-season contests, here are some dates you won't want to miss as the team vies for an eighth consecutive postseason appearance.

Thursday, October 9 vs. New Jersey

7 p.m. ET | Lenovo Center | Buy Tickets

Opening Night is always a celebration. Optimism is abound and hopes are high. It's a night you want to be able to say you were there for as you hope to reflect back on the season next summer, one hopefully culminating with a parade.

This year, there's some added juice, though, as Carolina not only takes on an opponent that they knocked out of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, but it will also be fans' first opportunity to see splash additions Nikolaj Ehlers and K'Andre Miller in their first meaningful game with the club.

Expected to be the 118th consecutive sold-out crowd at Lenovo Center, you don't want to wait too long to lock in your seat.

Wednesday, November 26 vs. New York

7 p.m. ET | Lenovo Center | Buy Tickets

Like it or not, there's a different buzz in the building when the Rangers are in town.

Couple that with it being a huge divisional game on the night before American Thanksgiving, and it has all the ingredients you'd need for a good night.

Kicking off a season-long seven-game home stretch, it'll be a great way to start your Turkey Day celebrations.

Sunday, December 7 vs. San Jose & Tuesday, December 9 vs. Columbus

5 p.m. & 7 p.m. ET | Lenovo Center | Stanley Cup 20th Anniversary Celebration | Buy Tickets

Tabling its now-annual Hall of Fame Night for a year, the organization will instead celebrate the 20th anniversary of the team's 2005-06 Stanley Cup-winning season.

Many members of that historic team will make their way back to Raleigh for what should be a pair of wonderful nights.

The Stanley Cup will be in the building as well, so don't miss your opportunity to see the sport's greatest prize.

Tuesday, January 6 vs. Dallas

7 p.m. ET | Lenovo Center | Star Wars Night | Buy Tickets

The Stars are a great team and are expected to be a legitimate contender in the Western Conference again this season. That alone makes this a good game.

Last year, when the two teams met in Raleigh, the Canes pulled off a five-goal third-period comeback, and when the two faced off in Texas in January, Carolina pulled off a thrilling 2-1 win in a tight, tight affair. They were two great regular-season games.

But those items aren't what make this a date to circle.

For the first time since the Hurricanes dealt Mikko Rantanen to Dallas in exchange for Logan Stankoven, who penned an eight-year contract extension with the Canes in July, the two players involved will square off against their former clubs.

For Rantanen, it's his first visit to Lenovo Center after his brief stint in red and black last winter began with a bang and ended with headline-grabbing drama around deadline day.

For Stankoven, it's a new opponent, squaring off against familiar faces as he looks to help the Canes to victory against the club that drafted and developed him since 2021.

For Canes fans, it's a can't-miss matchup - and a potential Stanley Cup Final preview.

Thursday, January 29 vs. Utah

7 p.m. ET | Lenovo Center | Whalers Night | Buy Tickets

While this could be listed because it will be Utah's first trip to Raleigh with its new Mammoth moniker and logo set, it is more so here because it's everyone's favorite annual tradition - Whalers Night.

The organization moved to white Whalers uniforms again last season for a 5-2 thrashing of the Buffalo Sabres (that included a Jesperi Kotkaniemi opening puck drop fight) and is expected to sport the white again this time around.

Historically, it's been a great night for the team too, going 5-0-1 in their six Whalers Nights.

News Feed

Sebastian Aho Ranked League's 13th-Best Center By NHL Network

Canes Hire Jesper Fast As Development Coach

From The ECHL to The Show: Hurricanes Who Have Played In 'AA'

Jaccob Slavin Ranked League's 8th-Best Defenseman By NHL Network

Durham Bulls To Host Canes-Themed "Hockey Night" On September 12

Tom Dundon's Success As Owner Of The Carolina Hurricanes

Martinook's Pre-Season Party Set To Return

Canes, Slavin Distribute School Supplies

Canes Place 2nd In The Athletic's Contract Efficiency Rankings

Canes Approach 2025-26 Season Following A Winning Summer

Lenovo Center Executives Provide Renovation Updates

Carolina Hurricanes Foundation Announces 12th Annual Canes 5K

Banking On Blake An 'Easy Bet' For Canes

Blake 'Just Scratching The Surface' With Canes

Canes Sign Blake To Eight-Year Extension

Canes Sign Suzuki, Agree To Terms With Seeley On One-Year Contracts

Canes Announce Staff Promotions And Additions

Seth Jarvis' Friends Star In Canes' Schedule Release Video