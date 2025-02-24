Thriving In Throwbacks: A Look At Whalers Night History

RALEIGH, N.C. - The next time the Carolina Hurricanes score a goal at Lenovo Center, you won't hear Petey Pablo blaring from the speakers.

Instead, you'll be treated to the iconic "Brass Bonanza," a staple of Hartford Whalers games and, more recently, Canes games - for one night per year.

Whalers Night, presented by Alpaca Peruvian Charcoal Chicken, returns for its sixth iteration this Thursday, Feb. 27, as the Hurricanes battle the Buffalo Sabres. But it's more than just a chance to dust off some classic uniforms and blanket the arena with retro vibes.

There are still two key points up for grabs, and as history shows, the Canes have a habit of rising to the occasion when wearing the whale, boasting an unbeaten 4-0-1 record on past Whalers Nights. Let's take a look...