Hurricanes Announce 2025 Exhibition Schedule

Carolina will face Florida, Nashville and Tampa Bay

16x9 25-26 Preseason Schedule Sat (1)
By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes today announced the team’s 2025 exhibition schedule. Carolina will play six exhibition games prior to opening the 2025-26 regular season, including three games at Lenovo Center. Ticket information will be announced at a later date.

The Hurricanes will open their 2025 preseason schedule with two games at Lenovo Center, hosting the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday, Sept. 22 and the Florida Panthers on Wednesday, Sept. 24. Carolina will then visit the Lightning at Amalie Arena on Friday, Sept. 26, followed by the club welcoming the Nashville Predators to Lenovo Center on Sunday, Sept. 28. The Hurricanes will close out the preseason with trips to Amerant Bank Arena to face the Panthers on Monday, Sept. 29 and to Bridgestone Arena to face the Predators on Saturday, Oct. 4.

Carolina’s complete 2025 exhibition schedule is below.

Carolina Hurricanes 2025 Exhibition Schedule

Day
Date
Opponent
Time
Venue
Monday
September 22
Tampa Bay
7 p.m.
Lenovo Center
Wednesday
September 24
Florida
6 p.m.
Lenovo Center
Friday
September 26
at Tampa Bay
7 p.m.
Amalie Arena
Sunday
September 28
Nashville
7 p.m.
Lenovo Center
Monday
September 29
at Florida
6 p.m.
Amerant Bank Arena
Saturday
October 4
at Nashville
4 p.m.
Bridgestone Arena

