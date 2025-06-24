Hurricanes Announce 2025 Exhibition Schedule

RALEIGH, N.C. - The National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes today announced the team’s 2025 exhibition schedule. Carolina will play six exhibition games prior to opening the 2025-26 regular season, including three games at Lenovo Center. Ticket information will be announced at a later date.

The Hurricanes will open their 2025 preseason schedule with two games at Lenovo Center, hosting the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday, Sept. 22 and the Florida Panthers on Wednesday, Sept. 24. Carolina will then visit the Lightning at Amalie Arena on Friday, Sept. 26, followed by the club welcoming the Nashville Predators to Lenovo Center on Sunday, Sept. 28. The Hurricanes will close out the preseason with trips to Amerant Bank Arena to face the Panthers on Monday, Sept. 29 and to Bridgestone Arena to face the Predators on Saturday, Oct. 4.

Carolina’s complete 2025 exhibition schedule is below.