5 Questions Ahead Of Canes' Training Camp

How will Jackson Blake follow up his excellent rookie campaign?

The young forward's emergence had a huge role in last year's season. Leading all NHL first-year skaters with seven game-winners, his 17-goal and 17-assist year set a nice foundation for what looks like it will be a promising career.

Rewarded with an eight-year contract extension this summer, the natural question is, how does he one-up that?

Blake spent the first half of the season a little further down in the lineup, before spending almost all of the second half, and postseason in the team's "top six."

Prior to January 17, his first game on the team's "top line", he averaged 11:44 time on ice per night, producing nine of his goals, four assists, and 13 points in 45 games. In the final 35 games of the season, he averaged 16:34, while contributing eight goals and 13 assists for a total of 21 points.

While his spot in the lineup for this fall remains to be seen, it was clear that he ran with the opportunity when playing alongside some of the team's brightest stars.

Sophomore slumps are a real thing, but would it surprise anyone to see the now 22-year-old take a step forward this year?