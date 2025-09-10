Canes Announce Training Camp Schedule

On-ice sessions begin Sept. 18 at Invisalign Arena

tc_9-10
By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced the schedule for the team’s 2025-26 training camp, to be held at Lenovo Center in Raleigh and Invisalign Arena in Morrisville. The team will begin on-ice workouts on Thursday, Sept. 18, at 9 a.m.

The Hurricanes will skate in two groups during training camp, Teams C1 and C2, but the breakdown of those groups is yet to be determined. The complete training camp schedule can be viewed below.

Training Camp Schedule
- 0.11 MB
Download Training Camp Schedule

Practices and morning skates during training camp will be open to the media, and all skates held at Invisalign Arena will also be open to the public. Media will be permitted to enter the Hurricanes’ locker rooms for player availability following each on-ice session, and Head Coach Rod Brind’Amour will be available following the final player availability each day.

News Feed

Sportsbook Says... Where The Canes Stand Going Into The 2025-26 Season

Canes Sign Labanc To Professional Tryout

Struttin' Stormy: Why?

Inside The Canes' New Road Uniforms

Canes Ink Kylington, Smith To Professional Tryouts

Canes To Reveal New Road Uniforms On Sept. 3

Canes Announce 2025 Prospects Showcase Roster

Canes Sign Ryabkin To Entry-Level Contract

NHL Announces Canes' National TV Games

Canes To Host Community Benefit Game Sept. 24

6 Can't-Miss Canes Games During The 2025-26 Season

Sebastian Aho Ranked League's 13th-Best Center By NHL Network

Canes Hire Jesper Fast As Development Coach

From The ECHL to The Show: Hurricanes Who Have Played In 'AA'

Jaccob Slavin Ranked League's 8th-Best Defenseman By NHL Network

Durham Bulls To Host Canes-Themed "Hockey Night" On September 12

Tom Dundon's Success As Owner Of The Carolina Hurricanes

Martinook's Pre-Season Party Set To Return