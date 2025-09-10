Canes Announce Training Camp Schedule

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced the schedule for the team’s 2025-26 training camp, to be held at Lenovo Center in Raleigh and Invisalign Arena in Morrisville. The team will begin on-ice workouts on Thursday, Sept. 18, at 9 a.m.

The Hurricanes will skate in two groups during training camp, Teams C1 and C2, but the breakdown of those groups is yet to be determined. The complete training camp schedule can be viewed below.