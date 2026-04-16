Round 1 Preview: Canes vs. Senators

How They See It...
Rod Brind'Amour as his team turns the page to the postseason...
"We've been eager for this for a long time. Once we knew it was official, and we were in a pretty good spot all year, we've got to turn the page now. It goes to being a sprint. We know the season's a marathon, and now all of a sudden you've got to be ready right from the get-go and put your best foot forward."
Sebastian Aho talking about getting ready to head into the Stanley Cup Playoffs once again, with the ultimate carrot dangling in front of them...
"Obviously, there's that hunger and that fire inside of this group that we definitely need to use. Hopefully, we can use it to our advantage."
Mark Jankowski describing what changes now that the team goes into postseason mode...
"We've got to keep our foot on the gas. Playoff hockey, it's like nothing else. You can't really explain it. Every play matters, every single puck battle, every little hit, everything's amplified so much more. The crowd's into it right from the get-go. We're just really excited to get going."
Rod Brind'Amour on the Ottawa Senators...
"That's a tough matchup. They all are at this time of year moving forward, but that's one of the better teams, in my opinion, in the NHL. They had kind of a tough start to their season, and some interesting things go on, but they've got it covered, top to bottom. It's going to be a huge challenge."
Seth Jarvis continuing on Ottawa...
"Their power play is really good. Penalties are going to happen, but it's the stupid ones you want to avoid, because they can definitely get you there. They have a lot of skill, a lot of good defensemen, and a lot of skill up front. They're dangerous..."
Mark Jankowski giving his scouting report on the Senators...
"They're a good team. They play hard. They earned their spot in the playoffs. It's going to be a great series for us. We know what we're up against. I'm sure in the next few days we'll look at them a little more in-depth. They're a good matchup, for sure."