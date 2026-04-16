Round 1 Preview: Canes vs. Senators

In Net...

Carolina: Frederik Andersen, Brandon Bussi, and Pyotr Kochetkov

Another year of playoffs, another year of wondering who the Game 1 starter will be until the day of.

The case for Andersen begins with his postseason experience. Playing in 85 games over the course of his career, he's backstopped 32 for the Canes over the last three years. His .909 save percentage in those contests is fourth-best among all NHL netminders who have played in at least 20 games during that time. It also helps that he's played his best hockey of the season since returning from the Winter Olympics.

As for Bussi, there's a reason he was selected as the team's MVP by the Carolina Professional Hockey Writers Association. Where would the team be without the early-October waiver claim? Winning 31 of his first 39 starts in the league, the only word to describe his season is historic. However, he hasn't had the experience of the Stanley Cup Playoffs yet. How much does that weigh in the decision?

Then, there's the wild card, Kochetkov. Expected to be out for the year after undergoing a pair of lower-body surgeries around the turn of the new year, the 26-year-old defied the odds and pushed his way back into action. Practicing with the team for most of this month and making a pair of rehab appearances with the Chicago Wolves (AHL) last weekend, he was slated to start on Tuesday on Long Island, before a last-second "roster technicality" negated the would-have-been moment. So, now what? He has played at least one game in all four of the team's most recent postseasons, but he hasn't played a full NHL game since Dec. 20. How does he factor in?

Ottawa: Linus Ullmark and James Reimer

Even with a midseason leave of absence, Ullmark played 49 of Ottawa's 82 games this season. Winning 28 of them, unquestionably, he's the go-to guy. His 12 wins post-Winter Olympics are tied for the most by any goaltender in the league. However, as mentioned earlier, his season-long .891 save percentage is the lowest of his now 11-year career.

It would be shocking if Ullmark isn't the guy every game of the series, but if injury troubles arise, or Travis Green has to look elsewhere, former Hurricane James Reimer, who was signed mid-season, is the second option.