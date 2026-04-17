Canes Announce First Round Schedule & Broadcast Information

Carolina faces Ottawa in the first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

25-26_2026 Playoffs Round 1 Schedule Graphics_041426_2568x1444
By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes today announced the Carolina Hurricanes’ schedule for the first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Hurricanes will face the Ottawa Senators in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals, and the series opens with Game 1 on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Lenovo Center. Tickets are currently still available for the games and can be purchased here.

The series will mark the first meeting between the two teams in the postseason. The Hurricanes earned the top seed in the Eastern Conference with a record of 53-22-7 (113 points). The Senators qualified for the postseason as a wild card, with a record of 44-27-11 (99 points). Carolina is making a franchise record eighth consecutive playoff appearance, dating back to 2019, and is one of five teams in NHL history with a series win in seven consecutive postseasons. The Hurricanes have won 47 playoff games since Rod Brind’Amour became head coach in 2018-19, which ranks third among Eastern Conference teams and fifth in the NHL.

The first-round games will be televised on FanDuel Sports Network and streamed on the FanDuel Sports Network app. On the call for each game will be play-by-play announcer Mike Maniscalco, analyst Tripp Tracy and reporter Hanna Yates. Hurricanes LIVE, the network’s pre- and postgame show, will be hosted by Yates alongside analyst Shane Willis.

Carolina’s complete 2026 First Round schedule is below (games denoted with an * mean if necessary):

Round 1 Schedule

Game
Date
Time (ET)
Venue
Networks
Game 1
Saturday, April 18
3 p.m.
Lenovo Center
FDSN, ESPN, SN, TVAS
Game 2
Monday, April 20
7:30 p.m.
Lenovo Center
FDSN, ESPN2
Game 3
Thursday, April 23
7:30 p.m.
Canadian Tire Centre
FDSN, TBS, HBO MAX
Game 4
Saturday, April 25
3 p.m.
Canadian Tire Centre
FDSN, TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
Game 5*
Monday, April 27
TBD
Lenovo Center
FDSN, TBD
Game 6*
Thursday, April 30
TBD
Canadian Tire Centre
FDSN, TBD
Game 7*
Saturday, May 2
TBD
Lenovo Center
FDSN, TBD

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