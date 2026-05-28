'Business-Like' Approach Has Canes One Win Shy Of Stanley Cup Final

MONTREAL - Win, improve, repeat.
Aside from a humbling Game 1 against the Montreal Canadiens, that's been the story of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs for the Carolina Hurricanes. Their whole season, really.
Shepherded by a man who has previously reached the mountaintop with the organization as a player, having his message carried by a captain who has also reached that pinnacle in his career, their fuel to achieve such heights once more only furthers the relentless desire from the remainder of the locker room.
Wearing battle scars from the previous seven trips to the postseason, and having yet to escape questions of what's held the franchise back from advancing past the Eastern Conference Final in their last four trips, their heads are kept down as they trudge forward. Never too high with the highs, and never too low with the lows, the work boots stay on, one night at a time, one shift at a time.
"That’s just (our) approach. All year, and definitely in the playoffs, we watch video every day, and we try to find an edge to be even better. We’re definitely not satisfied," Sebastian Aho told reporters on Wednesday, post-game, after a 4-0 dismantling of their opposition.
"It’s a good game, a good win by us, but at the same time, we’re looking to improve every day. [The] coaching staff has done an unbelievable job to just keep pushing us, and hopefully we can take that next step in the next game.”