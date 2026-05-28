'Business-Like' Approach Has Canes One Win Shy Of Stanley Cup Final

 "I don’t think we’re an overconfident group. I think we’re a confident group in what we do, and we respect every minute of the playoffs."

5.28.26 Business

© Josh Lavallee/Carolina Hurricanes

By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

MONTREAL - Win, improve, repeat.

Aside from a humbling Game 1 against the Montreal Canadiens, that's been the story of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs for the Carolina Hurricanes. Their whole season, really.

Shepherded by a man who has previously reached the mountaintop with the organization as a player, having his message carried by a captain who has also reached that pinnacle in his career, their fuel to achieve such heights once more only furthers the relentless desire from the remainder of the locker room.

Wearing battle scars from the previous seven trips to the postseason, and having yet to escape questions of what's held the franchise back from advancing past the Eastern Conference Final in their last four trips, their heads are kept down as they trudge forward. Never too high with the highs, and never too low with the lows, the work boots stay on, one night at a time, one shift at a time.

"That’s just (our) approach. All year, and definitely in the playoffs, we watch video every day, and we try to find an edge to be even better. We’re definitely not satisfied," Sebastian Aho told reporters on Wednesday, post-game, after a 4-0 dismantling of their opposition.

"It’s a good game, a good win by us, but at the same time, we’re looking to improve every day. [The] coaching staff has done an unbelievable job to just keep pushing us, and hopefully we can take that next step in the next game.”

The latest three contests have told a story for the series, and it's been a one-sided tale.

Looking at the surface, the Hurricanes have outscored the Canadiens 10-4, they've outshot them 108-43, and they've outhit them 113-77. Pull back the curtain further, and most numbers will trend in a certain direction.

Yet Rod Brind'Amour's squad remains unfulfilled and has an appetite to one-up its last outing. Without disrespecting their opponents, at times, it feels as though the group is competing against itself, looking to be better than yesterday.

“We’ve been really good at keeping our focus on right now," Frederik Andersen offered. "Throughout the whole playoffs, I think we’ve been really good at just turning the page and coming ready to work the next day. That speaks to the leadership on the team, and obviously, the coaching staff is really good at just dialing us in and making sure that we come prepared to do a job that day."

Even though Wednesday's drubbing would rightfully be considered one of the team's most complete performances of their 11-1 postseason run so far, there were hardly any smiles cracked following. There was no party scene in the locker room, and without the continuously growing media personnel, it would be easy to mistake the setting for a Tuesday night in December.

Victory is taken, the rope is passed, and it's on to the next. The grindstone beckons once more the next morning.

It's accepted, and it is embraced. If you're content, this isn't the place for you.

"The guys are focused. There's one goal here," Brind'Amour explained. "There's still so much work ahead of us, and I think you can't look at the big picture. I think we've just done a really nice job of focusing on what's important, which is, now, it's going to be tomorrow, and going about how to win that day. That's the business-like approach. Show up, do your job, and then worry about the next day."

With a 3-1 series lead packed with them as they return to Raleigh, the hands remain at 10 and 2 on the metaphorical steering wheel — "hyperfocused", Jordan Staal described, only on what's immediately in front of them. If their attention drifts, it'll be right back to the plane on Saturday, entering a momentum-touting lion's den named Bell Centre for Sunday.

"We know how we have to play and how we have to go about our business. We’ve got to bring that again next game," Rod Brind'Amour said, pointing to Game 5.

Come Friday, it's a chance to do something the franchise hasn't in 20 years — punch its ticket to the Stanley Cup Final.

This unit has certainly earned the right to be in that position.

It's not arrogance. The proof, to this point, has been in the pudding.

They also know tomorrow is their toughest test yet. They'll show up, punch the clock, and expect the same result as yesterday.

 "I don’t think we’re an overconfident group," Rod Brind'Amour stamped. "I think we’re a confident group in what we do, and we respect every minute of the playoffs."

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