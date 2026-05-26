Comfort In Close Contests Fueling Canes' OT Success

MONTREAL - After 60 minutes of a Game 3 that followed an eerily similar script to the opening hour of Game 2, the Carolina Hurricanes found themselves in familiar territory.

Once again, nearly every measurable metric was tilted in their favor. Once again, the scoreboard told a different story at the third break. And once again, they were headed to overtime, a goal away from either jubilation and a series lead, or being left to wonder where a once-dominant showing went awry.

But a team that entered the night 4-0 in overtime during these playoffs knew it was on the right track, scoreboard be damned.

"Roddy came in and said, 'We've got 'em where we want 'em,'" said Taylor Hall of the intermission message.

Just over 14 minutes after the puck dropped for the teams' eighth period in two games, the Canes did what they've done so steadily throughout the postseason, with Andrei Svechnikov's long-range wrist shot finding twine to silence a raucous Bell Centre and lift the Canes to a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference Final.

Svechnikov's winner was a thunderbolt delivered on the back of his team's response to a nervy first minute that featured a breakaway and a hit post for Montreal. Instead of getting antsy, the Canes settled down and dialed in. The result? A single shot on target and seven icings in 14 minutes and change for the Canadiens.

"I think we trusted our game. Especially tonight, where it was clear we were going pretty well," said Rod Brind'Amour. "We didn’t really need to make many adjustments or anything. We just had to keep playing. It doesn’t always work out, but tonight it did."