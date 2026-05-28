Recap: First-Period Flurry Leads Canes To Game 4 Win

MONTREAL - Three goals in 2:47 and a flawless 18-save shutout from Frederik Andersen helped the Carolina Hurricanes to a 4-0 victory over the Montreal Canadiens in Game 4 of the 2026 Eastern Conference Final.
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With no scoring through the first 15 minutes, there was a feeling that the two sides would retreat to their respective locker rooms with no scoring. Instead, striking thrice in under three minutes, Carolina obtained a commanding 3-0 lead before the break.
Starting with a Sebastian Aho power-play marker, the center one-timed home a Nikolaj Ehlers setup from Jakub Dobeš' glove-side circle. Just 68 seconds later, K'Andre Miller found a net-front battle-winning Jordan Staal to double the advantage. To conclude the flurry, Jackson Blake set up Logan Stankoven on a two-on-one to further extend the score and send the home crowd to the intermission silenced.
A scoreless second period whistled by with pace and saw perhaps Montreal's best chances on the night, but its 10 shots found nothing but Andersen between the pipes. Frustration then mounted for the Canadiens as ten shots became just three in the final frame, with the Hurricanes clamping down on their attack and dominating the closing 20 minutes.
With Dobeš on the bench for an extra attacker, Andrei Svechnikov found the empty net to make it a 4-0 Carolina win.