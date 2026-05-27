Projected Lineup: ECF, Game 4 at Montreal

MONTREAL - The Carolina Hurricanes are expected to deploy the same lineup that's led them to the bulk of their 10 postseason wins on Wednesday, as they take on the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre.

Arriving at the contest following back-to-back overtime wins, Andrei Svechnikov was the latest hero for the group, using a Sebastian Aho screen to net his second goal of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Earning the victory by way of another excellent defensive showing, Carolina held Montreal to just 13 shots in over 74 minutes of play. The Canes have held the Canadiens to 47 shots on goal through the first three games of the series.

In net, Frederik Andersen is in line to make his 12th start of the postseason. The last two showings have been light workloads for the veteran backstop, but Rod Brind'Amour praised his unbothered demeanor following Game 3.

"That's the right guy for us in this situation because he is just calm," the head coach said. "Whether we're giving up 30 shots a night or whatever it was (Monday), he's going to be the same. That's kind of what you want to see out of him."

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Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis

Hall - Stankoven - Blake

Ehlers - Staal - Martinook

Carrier - Jankowski - Robinson

Defense

Slavin - Chatfield

Miller - Walker

Gostisbehere - Nikishin

Starting Goaltender

Andersen

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Injuries

N/A

Scratches

Nicolas Deslauriers

Pyotr Kochetkov

Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Mike Reilly

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PP1: Aho, Ehlers (Staal), Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Hall, Jankowski, and Stankoven with Miller

Jordan Staal has been taking the faceoffs to start most power plays. If he wins it, he'll stay on the ice. When the puck comes out of the zone, he jumps off, and Nikolaj Ehlers jumps on with the first unit. If he wins it for the second unit, Mark Jankowski jumps on when Staal goes off.