Canes Finish Regular Season With Seven 20-Goal Scorers

An homage to Carolina's lamp-lighting leaders

4.10.26 ATS

© Josh Lavallee/Carolina Hurricanes

By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes pride themselves on having some of the strongest depth in the NHL. And now, as the team heads into the most important part of the year, success will require production from all up and down the lineup.

While a few teams still have a game or two to go on their regular season schedule, at this moment, the Canes are the only NHL club to have seven players score 20 goals or more. The second time in franchise history to have seven reach the mark, the current batch joins the 1986-87 Whalers, when eight players pitched in with at least 20.

A big part of the team's 291 goals scored since Oct. 9, it was the most ever scored in a season by the team (since relocation).

Here's a look back at the campaign that was for the seven, as well as one of the most memorable markers for each player.

Seth Jarvis

Last offseason, the now 24-year-old put off shoulder surgery in an effort to try to make Canada's roster for the 2026 Winter Olympics. Not only did he successfully make that team, but he's also turned in another stellar season for the Canes.

Registering his third consecutive 30-goal campaign, he became the first player in NHL history to post four game winners through a team's first five games of a season, punctuated by the below OT winner in Los Angeles on Oct. 18.

He also became the fifth-fastest Hurricane ever to reach 100 career goals (308 games) and already ranks third in team history with 12 shorthanded strikes.

Andrei Svechnikov

Returning to the 30-goal club for the first time since the 2021-22 season, the 26-year-old finally had good health on his side this season.

What makes his campaign even more impressive is that he started the season with zero points through the team's first eight games.

With 23 points in 26 playoff games over the last two years, when the temperature turns up, Andrei gets going, and the Canes will need that again.

Sebastian Aho

Finishing with 27 this time around, Finland's very own became the first player in franchise history to record eight 25-goal seasons.

Notching the 300th of his career on Jan. 3 against Colorado, it was business as usual for one of the most consistent centers in the game.

Also one of the best in three-on-three, he's now up to 18 career overtime goals, twice as many as the next closest player in franchise history.

Nikolaj Ehlers

As good as advertised, and then some, the Dane's first season in Raleigh has been nothing short of a success. The first player in franchise history to record multiple hat tricks in his first season with the club, Ehlers reached the 20-goal mark for the ninth time in 11 NHL seasons. He also set a new career-best with 71 points.

A machine at both even strength and five-on-five, 18 of "Fly's" 26 goals have come since the turn of the new year, showcasing how his comfort level in Rod Brind'Amour's system has reached a new level.

Jackson Blake

No sophomore slump here!

Wanting to be known for his playmaking ability, the 2021 fourth-round pick has been a fantastic setup man again this season, but he also put the puck in the net 22 times.

Displaying incredible creativity and poise every time he's got possession, this year was a massive step forward for the 22-year-old, who may have several more levels to reach before he touches the prime of his career.

Logan Stankoven

On top of becoming a full-time center in just his second NHL season, Stankoven also remarkably found a way to join the 20-goal club.

It wasn't always smooth sailing, though, as there were pockets of time where the young forward admitted his frustrations and was noticeably held out of the goal column. From Nov. 1 to Jan. 3, the Canes played 31 games in what was a fast and grueling schedule, and the 22-year-old had just two goals during that time.

But his game never wavered, and on the other side, almost no one was hotter to end the season. Sticking with the process, Stankoven finished with seven goals in his final eight games.

Jordan Staal

The cherry on top of a successful season of goal-scoring was the 37-year-old captain reaching the benchmark for the first time in 10 years.

A one-man renaissance for the team's power play when brought in for his faceoff abilities midseason, his net-front presence also aided in his total, helping him get to 20.

Perennially in the conversation for the Selke Trophy, Staal's rejuvenated scoring touch adds a new dimension to Carolina's depth as the playoffs begin.

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