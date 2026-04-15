Canes Finish Regular Season With Seven 20-Goal Scorers

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes pride themselves on having some of the strongest depth in the NHL. And now, as the team heads into the most important part of the year, success will require production from all up and down the lineup.

While a few teams still have a game or two to go on their regular season schedule, at this moment, the Canes are the only NHL club to have seven players score 20 goals or more. The second time in franchise history to have seven reach the mark, the current batch joins the 1986-87 Whalers, when eight players pitched in with at least 20.

A big part of the team's 291 goals scored since Oct. 9, it was the most ever scored in a season by the team (since relocation).

Here's a look back at the campaign that was for the seven, as well as one of the most memorable markers for each player.