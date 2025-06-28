Sabres acquire Timmins, Belliveau from Penguins

The Buffalo Sabres have acquired defensemen Conor Timmins and Isaac Belliveau in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft (39th overall) and defenseman Connor Clifton.

Timmins, 26, had 15 points (3+12) in 68 games last season with Toronto and Pittsburgh. The 6-foot-3, 213-pound defenseman is the second right shot added to the roster via trade in the past week, following the addition of Michael Kesselring from Utah on Thursday. (The Sabres also used their first-round draft pick on a right-shot defenseman in Radim Mrtka.)

During Timmins' 5-on-5 ice time in 2024-25, his teams outscored their opponents 39-30 and held advantages in expected goals (52.2%), shot attempts (51.6%) and scoring chances (51.9%), according to Natural Stat Trick.