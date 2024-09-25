Sully Says: Penguins vs. Sabres (Preseason Game 2)

The Pittsburgh Penguins lost their second exhibition game of the preseason Tuesday night at PPG Paints Arena, falling 3-2 to Buffalo.

Jack St. Ivany and Kevin Hayes each scored for Pittsburgh. Goaltenders Alex Nedeljkovic and Joel Blomqvist split the game in net for the Penguins. Nedeljkovic turned aside 13 of 16 shots in his first preseason action, and Blomqvist stopped all 11 shots that he faced over the second half.

St. Ivany, who signed a three-year deal with Pittsburgh in the summer, opened the scoring three minutes into the first period after he found a loose puck in the crease behind Sabres goaltender Michael Houser. He’s one of the many defensemen fighting for a spot with the Penguins.

“I feel like there’s tons of competition in here,” St. Ivany said. “Like the old saying, ‘iron sharpens iron,’ so we’re all just getting better in here and I know that everyone is coming to the rink working their hardest. It doesn’t matter who you are, I think everybody knows there is spots available, and everyone is pushing for one of them.”

Early into the second period, Hayes got his first goal a Penguin after banging home a loose puck.

“Saw Glasser coming through the neutral zone to my side,” said Hayes. “Didn’t have a ton of space, so I went to the other side to find more space. He made a good play, cut to the middle, shot it. There was a rebound. I try to use my big frame as much as possible and go to the net.”

Hayes admitted to his struggles in St. Louis last season after an All-Star year with the Flyers, and is looking forward to this opportunity in Pittsburgh to get back to being the player he knows he is capable of being.

“I mean, two years ago, I was in Philly, thought I had a good year. Then last year didn't go as planned,” Hayes said. “Just kind of reset… Just kind of work hard. I could kind of play center or wing, whatever they need me to play. So, kind of just a reset, back to basics, and just trying to work as hard as I can.”

Hayes, who has been switching between center and wing during camp, won 16 out of 21 faceoffs. He skated on a line with Rutger McGroarty and Glass during Tuesday’s game. After the first period, Hayes said that he got more comfortable as the game went along.

“I thought the first period didn't really go to plan. I didn't feel good out there. Was kind of fumbling a lot of pucks. I thought as the game went on, got better every shift,” Hayes said.