Pens to Auction Green Jerseys on Feb. 1 to Support The DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation Sports Matter Program

1593028T_Native_Release_DSG_SM
By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins will auction off green ‘Sports Matter’ Penguins jerseys on Saturday, February 1 when they take on the Nashville Predators at PPG Paints Arena in support of The DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation SportsMatter program.

The jerseys up for auction feature current Pittsburgh Penguins and other athletes, including former MLB player David Ortiz and former NFL players Charlie Batch, Jerome Bettis and Brett Keisel. The jerseys, as well as other memorabilia and experiences, will be available for auction for one week beginning on Feb. 1 at 5:30 PM at http://sportsmatter.givesmart.com/ with all proceeds going to The DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation SportsMatter program.

Other Sports Matter initiatives on Saturday include:

  • Fans will receive a Sports Matter-themed cheer card.
  • Penguins coaches and front office staff will wear special green lace pins.
  • Sports Matter cheer cards with personal stories from local youth hockey participants will line the players’ walkway, enabling players to read why sports are important to Penguins fans on their way to the ice.
  • The DICK’S Sporting Goods Wall of Champions Hallway, located behind the Captain Morgan Club on the FedEx Level, will have free Sports Matter themed activities for fans to enjoy, including a photo op.
  • Participants from Pittsburgh Inclusion Creates Equality (I.C.E.) will take the ice at PPG Paints Arena during the first intermission as part of a program showcase. Pittsburgh I.C.E. is an NHL "Hockey is for Everyone"™ program committed to offering children of all socio-economic backgrounds the opportunity to learn to play the game of ice hockey.

The Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation and The DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation continue to support youth hockey initiatives through their partnering programs such as the Willie O’Ree Academy, DICK’S Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Penguins Elite and the Little Penguins Learn to Play program.

$10 from each ticket purchased through this special Sports Matter ticket offer will benefit The DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation Sports Matter initiatives.

For more information or to donate, please go to www.sportsmatter.org.

News Feed

Youth Movement Leads the Way in 9-0 Win for WBS

Crosby, ‘Ned’, Blueliners Pace Clutch Victory in Utah

Game Preview: 01.29.25 at Utah Hockey Club

Black Hockey History Game, Presented by CNX, Set for Tuesday, Feb. 4 vs. New Jersey

Penguins' Late Push Comes Up Short in San Jose

Game Preview: 01.27.25 at San Jose Sharks

Boko Imama Makes Penguins Debut in Seattle

Game Preview: 01.25.25 at Seattle Kraken

Penguins Lose Rust in Loss to Anaheim

Game Preview: 01.23.25 at Anaheim Ducks

Dubas Pleased with Penguins' Road Response Thus Far

Hayes' Heroes: A Tribute to First Responders

Penguins Play "One of Their Better Games All Year" in LA

Game Preview: 01.20.25 at Los Angeles Kings

Blomqvist Earns Praise in First NHL Game Back

Game Preview: 01.18.25 at Washington Capitals

Nedeljkovic First Goalie Ever to Get Goal and Assist in a Game

Game Preview: 01.17.25 at Buffalo Sabres

Penguins Create Magical Day for Make-A-Wish Youngsters

Tristan Jarry Placed on Waivers: Explanation and Reaction

Lack of Details Cost Penguins in Frustrating Loss

Game Preview: 01.14.25 vs. Seattle Kraken

Penguins Players To Serve As Celebrity Game Hosts at Charity Gala on Feb. 5

Breaking the Ice on Mental Health: Sam Poulin Opens Up

Zizing ‘Em Up: McDavid to fulfill dream of teaming with Crosby at 4 Nations Face-Off

Penguins Fall Short Despite Strong Effort Against Lightning

Game Preview: 01.12.25 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Penguins "Just Didn't Have It In Any Capacity" Versus Ottawa

Game Preview: 01.11.25 vs. Ottawa Senators

Penguins Rise to the Challenge Against Edmonton

Game Preview: 01.09.25 vs. Edmonton Oilers

Penguins Get One of Two Points for Third Straight Game

Game Preview: 01.07.25 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

From "Little Rust" to Big Achievements in Pittsburgh

Penguins Get Another Point, This One in Carolina

Game Preview: 01.05.25 at Carolina Hurricanes

Penguins Compete Hard to Earn a Point against Florida

Penguins Acquire Defenseman Colton Poolman from the Buffalo Sabres

Game Preview: 01.03.25 at Florida Panthers

This, Too, Shall Pass

Compher breaks tie in 3rd, Red Wings defeat Penguins

Game Preview: 12.31.24 at Detroit Red Wings

Nate Clurman Honored and Grateful to Play First NHL Game 

Crosby Passes Lemieux for Most Assists in Penguins History

Game Preview: 12.29.24 vs. New York Islanders

Islanders Outplay Penguins in Home-and-Home Opener

Game Preview: 12.28.24 at New York Islanders

Penguins' Spirits Bright after Holiday Break

Playing for Canada a 'Dream Come True' for Tanner Howe

Penguins Head into the Holiday Break on a High Note