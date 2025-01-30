Pens to Auction Green Jerseys on Feb. 1 to Support The DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation Sports Matter Program

The Pittsburgh Penguins will auction off green ‘Sports Matter’ Penguins jerseys on Saturday, February 1 when they take on the Nashville Predators at PPG Paints Arena in support of The DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation SportsMatter program.

The jerseys up for auction feature current Pittsburgh Penguins and other athletes, including former MLB player David Ortiz and former NFL players Charlie Batch, Jerome Bettis and Brett Keisel. The jerseys, as well as other memorabilia and experiences, will be available for auction for one week beginning on Feb. 1 at 5:30 PM at http://sportsmatter.givesmart.com/ with all proceeds going to The DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation SportsMatter program.

Other Sports Matter initiatives on Saturday include:

Fans will receive a Sports Matter-themed cheer card.

Penguins coaches and front office staff will wear special green lace pins.

Sports Matter cheer cards with personal stories from local youth hockey participants will line the players’ walkway, enabling players to read why sports are important to Penguins fans on their way to the ice.

The DICK’S Sporting Goods Wall of Champions Hallway, located behind the Captain Morgan Club on the FedEx Level, will have free Sports Matter themed activities for fans to enjoy, including a photo op.

Participants from Pittsburgh Inclusion Creates Equality (I.C.E.) will take the ice at PPG Paints Arena during the first intermission as part of a program showcase. Pittsburgh I.C.E. is an NHL "Hockey is for Everyone"™ program committed to offering children of all socio-economic backgrounds the opportunity to learn to play the game of ice hockey.

The Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation and The DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation continue to support youth hockey initiatives through their partnering programs such as the Willie O’Ree Academy, DICK’S Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Penguins Elite and the Little Penguins Learn to Play program.

$10 from each ticket purchased through this special Sports Matter ticket offer will benefit The DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation Sports Matter initiatives.

For more information or to donate, please go to www.sportsmatter.org.