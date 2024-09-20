Penguins vs. Sabres Preseason Lineup – 09.21.24

Below is the Penguins' lineup for Saturday's preseason game against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM ET and the game will be available to watch locally on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Fans can also tune in on the Penguins' official flagship radio station, 105.9 'The X'.
GOALIES
30 – Joel Blomqvist
31 – Filip Larsson
DEFENSEMEN
4 – Nathan Clurman
5 – Ryan Shea
7 – John Ludvig
27 – Ryan Graves
45 – Harrison Brunicke
57 – Philip Waugh
81 – Mac Hollowell
FORWARDS
2 – Rutger McGroarty
10 – Drew O’Connor
11 – Vasily Ponomarev
16 – Jimmy Huntington
18 – Jesse Puljujarvi
19 – Cody Glass
26 – Tristan Broz
41 – Ville Koivunen
48 – Valtteri Puustinen
52 – Emil Bemstrom
74 – Tanner Howe
84 – Atley Calvert
85 – Avery Hayes