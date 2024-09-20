Penguins vs. Sabres Preseason Lineup – 09.21.24

Below is the Penguins' lineup for Saturday's preseason game against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM ET and the game will be available to watch locally on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Fans can also tune in on the Penguins' official flagship radio station, 105.9 'The X'.

GOALIES

30 – Joel Blomqvist

31 – Filip Larsson

DEFENSEMEN

4 – Nathan Clurman

5 – Ryan Shea

7 – John Ludvig

27 – Ryan Graves

45 – Harrison Brunicke

57 – Philip Waugh

81 – Mac Hollowell

FORWARDS

2 – Rutger McGroarty

10 – Drew O’Connor

11 – Vasily Ponomarev

16 – Jimmy Huntington

18 – Jesse Puljujarvi

19 – Cody Glass

26 – Tristan Broz

41 – Ville Koivunen

48 – Valtteri Puustinen

52 – Emil Bemstrom

74 – Tanner Howe

84 – Atley Calvert

85 – Avery Hayes