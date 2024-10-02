Penguins vs. Blue Jackets Preseason Lineup – 10.03.24

Gruden sidekick
By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

Below is the Penguins' lineup for Thursday’s preseason game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM ET and fans can tune in on the Penguins' official flagship radio station, 105.9 'The X' and on pittsburghpenguins.com.

GOALIES

31 – Filip Larsson

35 – Tristan Jarry

DEFENSE

4 – Nathan Clurman

5 – Ryan Shea

7 – John Ludvig

25 – Sebastian Aho

38 – Owen Pickering

45 – Harrison Brunicke

82 – Filip Kral

FORWARDS

2 – Rutger McGroarty

12 – Corey Andonovski

13 – Kevin Hayes

14 – Boko Imama

15 – Joona Koppanen

18 – Jesse Puljujarvi

22 – Sam Poulin

26 – Tristan Broz

41 – Ville Koivunen

44 – Jonathan Gruden

48 – Valtteri Puustinen

52 – Emil Bemstrom

News Feed

Penguins' Goalie Depth Tested Early with Nedeljkovic Injury

Sully Says: Penguins vs. Red Wings (Preseason Game 4)

Nedeljkovic Leaves Game; Blomqvist Stars in Relief

Game Preview: 10.01.24 vs. Detroit

Penguins vs. Red Wings Preseason Lineup – 10.01.24

Game Preview: 09.30.24 at Detroit

Crosby, Malkin Put on a Show for Hockeyville

Game Preview: 09.29.24 at Ottawa (Hockeyville)

Statement from the Pittsburgh Penguins

Game Preview: 09.28.24 at Detroit

Penguins Preseason Lineups versus Red Wings (09.28.24) and Senators (Kraft Hockeyville - 09.29.24)

Getting to Know: Matt Grzelcyk

Three's Company

Penguins Reduce Training Camp Roster to 52 Players

"Committed" Rakell Ready to Return to Form

Sully Says: Penguins vs. Sabres (Preseason Game 2)

Game Preview: 09.24.24 vs. Buffalo

Penguins vs. Sabres Preseason Lineup – 09.24.24

Burgh Proud

PensTV Staff Wins Emmy Awards in Three Categories at 2024 Mid-Atlantic Regional Emmy Awards

Preseason Opener a Good Test for Penguins

Penguins Trim Training Camp Roster to 64 Players

Game Preview: 09.21.24 at Buffalo

Penguins vs. Sabres Preseason Lineup – 09.21.24

Cody Glass Ready to be the Player He’s Always Wanted To Be

Penguins to Hold Inaugural Pucks and Paws Night on October 1

Malkin Eyes Playoffs, Mentorship, and Milestones

Penguins Looking For Competitive Spirit, Execution, Hockey IQ

“He’s Pittsburgh Penguins Forever”

One in (87) Million

Penguins Invite 69 Players to Training Camp

From Signing Contracts to Signing Sticks: Crosby Delivers Tickets

The Captain is Committed

Penguins Re-Sign Sidney Crosby to a Two-Year Contract Extension

Player Essentials: Rutger McGroarty

Penguins Impressed with Sergei Murashov's Talent and Character 

Tristan Broz Shines in Prospects Challenge Debut

Vasily Ponomarev "Just Hungry To Play" After Injury

Penguins to Open 2024-25 Training Camp on September 18 at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex

Meant to Be

Checking in with Sidney Crosby at Player Media Tour

A Special Honor in a Special Place

Former Penguins Kevin Stevens and Matt Cullen Elected to United States Hockey Hall of Fame

Penguins Announce 2024-25 Promotional Schedule

Penguins Welcome a ‘Brand’ New Voice to the Radio Booth

Joe Brand Named Radio Play-By-Play Broadcaster of the Penguins Radio Network

Penguins to Appear on National TV Seventeen Times in 2024-25

Summer Catchup: Tristan Jarry

Rutger McGroarty 'Fired Up' to Join Penguins

Getting to Know: Joel Blomqvist