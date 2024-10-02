Penguins vs. Blue Jackets Preseason Lineup – 10.03.24

Below is the Penguins' lineup for Thursday’s preseason game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM ET and fans can tune in on the Penguins' official flagship radio station, 105.9 'The X' and on pittsburghpenguins.com.
GOALIES
31 – Filip Larsson
35 – Tristan Jarry
DEFENSE
4 – Nathan Clurman
5 – Ryan Shea
7 – John Ludvig
25 – Sebastian Aho
38 – Owen Pickering
45 – Harrison Brunicke
82 – Filip Kral
FORWARDS
2 – Rutger McGroarty
12 – Corey Andonovski
13 – Kevin Hayes
14 – Boko Imama
15 – Joona Koppanen
18 – Jesse Puljujarvi
22 – Sam Poulin
26 – Tristan Broz
41 – Ville Koivunen
44 – Jonathan Gruden
48 – Valtteri Puustinen
52 – Emil Bemstrom