Penguins vs. Blue Jackets Preseason Lineup – 10.03.24

Below is the Penguins' lineup for Thursday’s preseason game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM ET and fans can tune in on the Penguins' official flagship radio station, 105.9 'The X' and on pittsburghpenguins.com.

GOALIES

31 – Filip Larsson

35 – Tristan Jarry

DEFENSE

4 – Nathan Clurman

5 – Ryan Shea

7 – John Ludvig

25 – Sebastian Aho

38 – Owen Pickering

45 – Harrison Brunicke

82 – Filip Kral

FORWARDS

2 – Rutger McGroarty

12 – Corey Andonovski

13 – Kevin Hayes

14 – Boko Imama

15 – Joona Koppanen

18 – Jesse Puljujarvi

22 – Sam Poulin

26 – Tristan Broz

41 – Ville Koivunen

44 – Jonathan Gruden

48 – Valtteri Puustinen

52 – Emil Bemstrom