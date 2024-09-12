Penguins to Open 2024-25 Training Camp on September 18 at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex

The Pittsburgh Penguins will take the ice for the first day of training camp on Wednesday, September 18 at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex to officially open the 2024-25 season.

Training camp is presented by UPMC and all non-game day practices are free and open to the public.

On Wednesday, Teams 1 and 2 will hold their first practice from 9:00-9:45 AM, followed by a scrimmage from 10:00-10:45 AM. Team 3 will take the ice at 11:30 AM and then again at 12:40 PM.

After three days of practices, the Penguins will begin their preseason slate with a matchup against the Sabres at KeyBank Center in Buffalo at 7:00 PM on Saturday, September 21.

Pittsburgh’s training camp consists of seven pre-season games and eight days of practices prior to their home opener against the New York Rangers on Wednesday, October 9 at 7:30 PM.

Below is a look at the Penguins’ complete training camp schedule (all practices are at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex unless otherwise noted):

Wednesday, September 18

9:00-9:45 AM – Team 1 Practice (FedEx Rink – Rink 1)

9:00-9:45 AM – Team 2 Practice (Covestro Rink – Rink 2)

10:00-10:45 AM – Team 1 vs. Team 2 Scrimmage (FedEx Rink – Rink 1)

10:45-11:05 AM – Team 1 and 2 Conditioning (FedEx Rink 1 & Covestro Rink 2)

11:30 AM – 12:15 PM – Team 3 Practice (FedEx Rink – Rink 1)

12:40-1:30 PM – Team 3 Practice and Conditioning (FedEx Rink – Rink 1)

Thursday, September 19

9:00-9:45 AM – Team 2 Practice (FedEx Rink – Rink 1)

9:00-9:45 AM – Team 3 Practice (Covestro Rink – Rink 2)

10:00-11:00 AM – Team 2 vs. Team 3 Scrimmage (FedEx Rink – Rink 1)

11:30 AM – 12:15 PM – Team 1 Practice (FedEx Rink – Rink 1)

12:40-1:30 PM – Team 1 Practice (FedEx Rink – Rink 1)

Friday, September 20

9:00-9:45 AM – Team 3 Practice (FedEx Rink – Rink 1)

9:00-9:45 AM – Team 1 Practice (Covestro Rink – Rink 2)

10:00-10:45 AM – Team 3 vs. Team 1 Scrimmage (FedEx Rink – Rink 1)

10:45-11:05 AM – Team 3 and 1 Conditioning (FedEx Rink 1 & Covestro Rink 2)

11:30 AM – 12:15 PM – Team 2 Practice (FedEx Rink – Rink 1)

12:40-1:30 PM – Team 2 Practice and Conditioning (FedEx Rink – Rink 1)

Saturday, September 21

11:30 AM – Morning Skate (FedEx Rink – Rink 1)

7:00 PM – GAME AT BUFFALO (KeyBank Center)

Sunday, September 22

DAY OFF

Monday, September 23

10:10-11:30 AM – Team 1 Practice (FedEx Rink – Rink 1)

12:40-2:00 PM – Team 2 Practice (FedEx Rink – Rink 1)

Tuesday, September 24

10:30 AM – Morning Skate (FedEx Rink – Rink 1)

7:00 PM – GAME VS. BUFFALO (PPG Paints Arena)

Wednesday, September 25

10:10-11:30 AM – Team 1 Practice (FedEx Rink – Rink 1)

12:40-2:00 PM – Team 2 Practice (FedEx Rink – Rink 1)

Thursday, September 26

10:10-11:30 AM – Team 1 Practice (FedEx Rink – Rink 1)

12:40 AM-2:00 PM – Team 2 Practice (FedEx Rink – Rink 1)

Friday, September 27

DAY OFF

Saturday, September 28

10:30 AM – Morning Skate (FedEx Rink – Rink 1)

7:00 PM – GAME AT DETROIT (Little Caesars Arena)

Sunday, September 29

11:30 AM – Morning Skate

7:00 PM – GAME AT OTTAWA (Sudbury)

Monday, September 30

12:00 PM – Practice (FedEx Rink – Rink 1)

Tuesday, October 1

10:30 AM – Morning Skate (PPG Paints Arena)

7:00 PM – GAME VS. DETROIT (PPG Paints Arena)

Wednesday, October 2

12:00 AM – Practice (FedEx Rink – Rink 1)

Thursday, October 3

10:30 AM – Morning Skate (FedEx Rink – Rink 1)

7:00 PM – GAME AT COLUMBUS (Nationwide Arena)

Friday, October 4

10:30 AM – Morning Skate (PPG Paints Arena)

7:00 PM – GAME VS COLUMBUS (PPG Paints Arena)

Saturday, October 5

DAY OFF