Penguins' Goalie Depth Tested Early with Nedeljkovic Injury

Pictured above: Tristan Jarry (left) and Joel Blomqvist (right)

At the start of training camp, Mike Sullivan talked about how Kyle Dubas has prioritized building goalie depth so the Penguins always have a push from within, and they’re ready for any injuries they’re dealt.

“It’s arguably the most important position in sports,” Sullivan said. “If you think about it, that position has more of an impact on a team's ability to win, night in and night out, than any position in any sport. Maybe, I guess, you could argue a pitcher in baseball.

“So, to establish, develop and work at creating depth at that position, I think is really important as an organization if we want to stay competitive. I think that's something that will constantly be a point of emphasis for our hockey operations.”

That depth is already being tested here at Training Camp presented by UPMC, as the Penguins announced on Wednesday (Oct. 2) that Alex Nedeljkovic is week-to-week with a lower-body injury sustained in a preseason game on Monday (Sep. 30) in Detroit.

Nedeljkovic had earned a two-year extension this offseason after he proved himself during a ‘prove-it season.’ Dubas called the 28-year-old netminder a “great person with a great work ethic, great motor… he competed his butt off for the year.” It was capped off with Nedeljkovic seizing his opportunity down the stretch while Tristan Jarry dealt with an illness, starting the final 13 games and posting an 8-1-3 record.

While Dubas praised the job that Nedeljkovic did, he reiterated this summer that nothing would be given to anyone, and he expected all of their signed goaltenders to push. Now, with Nedeljkovic out for the foreseeable future, it looks like Jarry and 2020 second-round pick Joel Blomqvist could be Pittsburgh’s tandem to start the year. The Penguins open with a back-to-back, hosting the Rangers on Oct. 9 before playing in Detroit the following night.

"It's unfortunate anytime a teammate gets injured, but that's the times where opportunities come for other guys,” Blomqvist said. “So, take it day by day and do my best if the opportunity comes."