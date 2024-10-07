Penguins Finalize Roster for the 2024-25 Season

The Pittsburgh Penguins have finalized their opening night roster for the 2024-25 season, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

Pittsburgh will enter the season with 22 players on the roster which includes 13 forwards (Noel Acciari, Anthony Beauvillier, Michael Bunting, Sidney Crosby, Lars Eller, Cody Glass, Kevin Hayes, Evgeni Malkin, Rutger McGroarty, Drew O’Connor, Jesse Puljujarvi, Valtteri Puustinen and Rickard Rakell), seven defensemen (Ryan Graves, Matt Grzelcyk, Erik Karlsson, Kris Letang, Marcus Pettersson, Ryan Shea and Jack St. Ivany) and two goaltenders (Joel Blomqvist and Tristan Jarry). A full roster is visible here.

Forwards Blake Lizotte and Bryan Rust as well as goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic have been placed on Injured Reserve. In addition, forward Matt Nieto has been placed on Long-Term Injured Reserve and forward Vasily Ponomarev has been designated as Injured Non-Roster.

Forward Boko Imama and defenseman Sebastian Aho have been assigned to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League.

Seventeen of the 22 players dressed for the Penguins last year. They are joined by newcomers Beauvillier (free agency), Glass (trade w/NSH), Hayes (trade w/STL), McGroarty (trade w/WPG) and Grzelcyk (free agency).