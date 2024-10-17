Penguins and 84 Lumber Announce Plans for Military Appreciation Game on November 11

For the fifth-consecutive season, 84 Lumber has been named the presenting partner of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ Military Appreciation Game, which will take place on Monday, November 11 at 7:00 PM against the Dallas Stars.

All fans in attendance will receive a Camo Knit Beanie, courtesy of 84 Lumber. Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com/penguins. In addition, the Penguins are offering a special package featuring a game ticket and military-themed hockey shirt. A limited number of ticket packages are available here.

The Penguins and 84 Lumber are partnering for the Military Appreciation Game and several other initiatives to celebrate those who have fought, and continue to fight, for our freedom every day.

“As a company extremely committed to supporting our military and veterans, 84 Lumber is proud to partner again with the Pittsburgh Penguins for this year’s Military Appreciation Game,” said Amy Smiley, Vice President of Marketing, 84 Lumber. “It’s an honor to give back to those who have served our country, and we hope this event brings joy to everyone in attendance.”

84 Lumber will be providing over 1,000 tickets for local military members and veterans to attend the Military Appreciation Game. Military members who are interested in attending can enter for their chance to receive tickets here, and winners will be notified by Monday, November 4.

Player autographed jerseys, pucks and additional memorabilia will be put up for auction from November 11-18. Proceeds from the auction, hosted by the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation, will benefit Friends of Pittsburgh Fisher House and the Pittsburgh Warriors. To join the auction, visit pens.givesmart.com or text PENS to 76278 beginning on November 11 at 12:00 PM.

The Penguins Foundation will have ‘My Hero Is’ cause cards, as well as mystery signed pucks and warm-up pucks available behind Section 104, with proceeds from the pucks benefiting Friends of Pittsburgh Fisher House and the Pittsburgh Warriors. The Soldiers & Sailors Memorial & Museum will have a display in the DICK’S Sporting Goods Wall of Champions Hallway throughout the game.

In addition to the Penguins’ GetGo Military Salute which occurs at every home game, Pittsburgh will recognize all active military members and veterans in attendance as a thank you for their service.

The Penguins are proud to offer discounted tickets to military families and first responders all season long. For a list of eligible games, please visit www.pittsburghpenguins.com/military.

Tickets to the Military Appreciation Game on November 11, as well as all Penguins home games, are on sale now at pittsburghpenguins.com.